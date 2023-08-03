NBA Crossover Grid answers for today August 3

The most recent NBA Crossover Grid puzzle for August 3rd has been unveiled. Today marks the 36th opportunity for basketball enthusiasts to challenge their knowledge while the league is in its offseason.

Today's edition features elements related to the Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, and Detroit Pistons, players who scored 18+ points in their debut, and players who made an All-NBA Team.

Here are the clues for today's Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and made an All-NBA Team.

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks.

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 6 - Players who played for the Orlando Magic and made an All-NBA Team.

Grid 7 - Players who scored 18+ points in their NBA debut and played for the New York Knicks.

Grid 8 - Players who scored 18+ points in their NBA debut and played for the Detroit Pistons.

Grid 9 - Players who scored 18+ points in their NBA debut and made an All-NBA Team.

Every individual participating in the puzzle will have a total of nine attempts to decipher it. Given that there are nine grids in their entirety, even a single wrong guess will result in elimination from the game.

Here's the Crossover Grid for August 3:

All answers for NBA Crossover Grid for day 36

Crossover Grid Day 36

Today's Crossover Grid is quite tricky, especially grids 7-9. While it may be easy to research which players have played for two specific teams, figuring out who scored 18+ points in their debut isn't an easy task. Luckily, we've got you covered.

Grid 1 should be a cakewalk. Amar'e Stoudemire was one of the most dominant big men in the league. He was a six-time All-Star who's known for playing alongside Steve Nash in Phoenix and Carmelo Anthony in New York.

Grid 2 features Ish Smith, who is often forgotten as a player considering that he's only been a role-player his entire career. Throughout the years, Smith suited up for the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. He played a significant role with the Pistons compared to when he was with Orlando.

Grid 3 holds a special place for one of the league's all-time greats. Charles Barkley was known to be one of the most lethal players during his era. While he was never able to secure a championship. His play for the Phoenix Suns was a symbol of his dominance in the NBA.

Grid 4 is designated for a player who played for the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks. Not too many players come to mind when mentioning these two teams, however, Evan Fournier will probably be the easiest guy to remember.

Grid 5 has Grant Hill, one of the greats who also never won a ring. Hill is kind of like Derrick Rose in a sense. He wouldn't have had to deal with a sudden decline in his career if his injuries hadn't gotten in the way. Hill's time with the Pistons is what made him famous, unlike his time with the Magic.

Grid 6 is a spot for the Magic big men. When looking at the Orlando greats who were once dominant in the league, you'd either think of Shaquille O'Neal or Dwight Howard. Both centers were a force to be reckoned with inside the paint. Nobody could stop their relentless assaults in their prime.

Grids 7-9 feature greatness. We've seen many rookies come and go, but only a select few have maintained their dominance in the league. Patrick Ewing will forever go down in history as the greatest Knicks player of all time. The same can be said for Isiah Thomas with the Pistons. Of course, we can't forget arguably the greatest player of all time, LeBron James, who has the most All-NBA selection. All these players scored 18+ points in their NBA debuts.

