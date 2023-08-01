NBA Crossover Grid answers for today (August 1): Sixers players who played for the Pistons and Jazz

The August 1 NBA Crossover Grid has been released. Today is the 34th day of fans testing their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

The August 1 NBA Crossover Grid

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues for the August 1 Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz

Grid 3 - Timberwolves player who had 50 points in a single game

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz

Grid 6 - 76ers player who had 50 points in a single game

Grid 7 - Detroit Pistons player who had at least 44 double-doubles in a season

Grid 8 - Utah Jazz player who had at least 44 double-doubles in a season

Grid 9 - Player who had 50 points in one game and at least 44 double-doubles in a season

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 34

For Grid 4, Nerlens Noel and Allen Iverson are potential answers. Noel played his first four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and had a brief stint with the Detroit Pistons in 2022.

Allen Iverson, the iconic 76er, played for over a decade in Philly. He was with the Pistons during the 2008-09 season.

For Grid 5, Paul Millsap and Raja Bell are possible answers. Millsap was a staple of Utah Jazz lineups from 2006-07 to 2012-13. He last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season.

Bell, meanwhile, was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers and played for the team in the first two seasons of his career. His last two years in the league were with the Jazz.

Big men Moses Malone and Joel Embiid are options for Grid 6. Malone had a 51-point explosion in 1984 against the Detroit Pistons. “The Process,” on the other hand, had a couple of such games. He erupted for 59 points against the Jazz on November 13, 2022.

Here's the filled-out Crossover Grid:

August 1 NBA Crossover Grid

Also read: HoopGrids NBA answers for today (August 1): Kings players who have played for the Mavericks and Raptors

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)