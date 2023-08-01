HoopGrids NBA answers for today (August 1): Kings players who have played for the Mavericks and Raptors

The August 1 NBA HoopGrids have been released. Today is the 34th day of fans testing their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

The August 1 HoopGrids

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues for the August 1 HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings

Grid 3 - Player who only played for the Mavericks in his entire career

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and OKC Thunder

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings

Grid 6 - Player who only played for the Raptors in his entire career

Grid 7 - University of Kentucky player who played for the OKC Thunder

Grid 8 - University of Kentucky player who played for the Sacramento Kings

Grid 9 - UK player who has played for only one NBA team

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA HoopGrids for Day 34

For Grid 1, Caron Butler and Derek Fisher are potential answers. Butler played close to two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks (2009-10 to 2010-11) before spending a year with the OKC Thunder (2013-14).

Fisher spent the last four years of his career between the Mavericks (1) and the Thunder (3).

Harrison Barnes is the popular option for Grid 2. The former Golden State Warriors stalwart was with the Mavericks for nearly three seasons (2016-17 to 2018-19). He has been with the Sacramento Kings since the start of the 2022-23 season.

For Grid 3, Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki might be the easy answer. He played 21 seasons in Dallas, a record for a player under one team.

Here's the filled-out HoopGrids:

The completed August 1 NBA HoopGrids.

Also read: Fact Check: Did Brittney Griner get caught shirtless on video? Exposing truth behind recording of WNBA superstar which resurfaced online

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)