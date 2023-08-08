NBA Crossover Grid answers for today August 8

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle for August 8 has been released. Today is the 41st day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for August 8 NBA Crossover Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 3 - Jimmy Butler teammate who played for the Celtics

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 6 - Jimmy Butler teammate who played for the Rockets

Cell 7 - Top 10 draft pick who played for the Pelicans

Cell 8 - Top 10 pick who played for the Bucks

Cell 9 - Top 10 pick who was Jimmy Butler’s teammate

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 41

Rajon Rondo and Tony Allen were former teammates with the Boston Celtics before playing for the New Orleans Pelicans at some point. They are good choices for Cell 1.

Jabari Parker, Malcolm Brogdon, Ray Allen, Dave Cowens and several others are possible Cell 2 answers. They all had stints with the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in their respective careers.

Kelly Olynyk is the popular answer in Cell 3. Olynyk was part of the Boston Celtics from 2013-14 to 2016-17 before becoming Jimmy Butler’s teammate the next four seasons.

Mike James, is someone not many will know played with Jimmy Buckets. They were together for a season in Chicago (2011-12). James was with the Celtics during the 2003-04 season.

Josh Smith and Eric Gordon are potential answers for Cell 4. They had stints with the Houston Rockets and New Orleans in their respective careers.

Rafer Alston and P.J. Tucker are good fits for Cell 5. Tucker helped the Bucks to the 2021 championship after multiple years in Houston. Alston, meanwhile, began his NBA career in Milwaukee before a four-year stint with the Rockets.

Omer Asik and Aaron Brooks are possible answers for Cell 6. Both were former teammates of Jimmy Butler who also happened to play for the Houston Rockets.

For Cell 7, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis and Chris Paul are just a few of the top 10 picks who played for the Pelicans.

Basketball Reference @bball_ref 11 years ago, the New Orleans Hornets selected Anthony Davis with the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. pic.twitter.com/2j8jvv3GiP

Jabari Parker, Brandon Jennings, Jianlian Yi, Andrew Bogut, Glenn Robinson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were top 10 picks who played for the Milwaukee Bucks. Any of them is great for Cell 8.

Joel Embiid is the obvious answer for Cell 9. He was selected third by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA Draft. “The Process” and Jimmy Butler were teammates once in Philly.

Joakim Noah, Derrick Rose and Karl-Anthony Towns are also great answers to this cell.

Here's the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid:

The completed August 8 NBA Crossover Grid

