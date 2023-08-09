NBA Crossover Grid answers for today (August 9)

The NBA Crossover Grid challenge for August 9 has now been released. This marks Day 42 of the daily basketball trivia game which has been entertaining NBA fans throughout the dog days of the offseason.

For those in need of assistance with solving the latest challenge, here's a look at the clues for today's NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the LA Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the LA Lakers and the Sacramento Kings.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the LA Lakers and has made a game-winning buzzer-beater.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Washington Wizards and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Washington Wizards and the Sacramento Kings.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Washington Wizards and has made a game-winning buzzer-beater.

Grid Square 7: NBA player born outside of the United States who has played for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid Square 8: NBA player born outside of the United States who has played for the Sacramento Kings.

Grid Square 9: NBA player born outside of the United States who has made a game-winning buzzer-beater.

Today’s full NBA Crossover Grid is as follows:

Starting with Grids 1 to 3, regarding LA Lakers players who have played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and have made a game-winning buzzer-beater.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony played for both LA and Portland late in his career. Meanwhile, shooting guard Malik Monk has played for the Lakers and the Kings in recent seasons.

Furthermore, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant hit numerous game-winning buzzer-beaters over his illustrious 20-year career.

For Grids 4 to 6, involving Washington Wizards players who have played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and have made a game-winning buzzer-beater.

NBA champion big man Rasheed Wallace suited up for both Washington and Portland early in his career. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Chris Webber played for both the Wizards and the Kings.

In addition, former Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal converted a game-winning buzzer-beater during his 11 seasons in Washington.

Finally, looking at Grids 7 to 9, regarding NBA players born outside of the United States who have played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and have made a game-winning buzzer-beater.

Bosnian big man Jusuf Nurkic is currently playing for Portland. Meanwhile, former Serbian star forward Peja Stojakovic played the majority of his prime with the Kings.

Slovenian superstar guard Luka Doncic has already hit multiple buzzer-beaters over his first five seasons in Dallas.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s NBA Crossover Grid:

NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 9

More NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 9

Other players who have played for the LA Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers include Wenyen Gabriel, Steve Blake, Wesley Matthews, Channing Frye and Gary Payton II.

Others who have played for the LA Lakers and the Sacramento Kings include Ben McLemore, Corey Brewer, Derrick Williams, Thomas Robinson and Jordan Farmar.

Meanwhile, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Derek Fisher, Pau Gasol and Shaquille O’Neal have all played for the LA Lakers and made a game-winning buzzer-beater.

Other players who have played for the Washington Wizards and the Portland Trail Blazers include Will Barton, Trevor Ariza, Tim Frazier, Andre Miller and Martell Webster.

Others who have played for the Washington Wizards and the Sacramento Kings include Delon Wright, Ramon Sessions, Marcus Thornton, Mike Bibby and Caron Butler.

Meanwhile, Paul Pierce, Daniel Gafford, Wes Unseld, Gilbert Arenas and Michael Jordan have all played for the Washington Wizards and made a game-winning buzzer-beater.

Other players born outside of the United States who have played for the Portland Trail Blazers include Rudy Fernandez, Nicolas Batum, Arvydas Sabonis, Enes Freedom and Georgios Papagiannis.

Others born outside of the United States who have played for the Sacramento Kings include Matthew Dellavedova, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nik Stauskas, Beno Udrih and Marco Belinelli.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dirk Nowitzki, Hakeem Olajuwon, Nikola Jokic and Tony Parker were all born outside of the United States and have made a game-winning buzzer-beater.

