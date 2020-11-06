NBA Draft 2020: Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors struggling to trade their picks, Boston Celtics focussing on Onyeka Okongwu

As the NBA Draft 2020 approaches, NBA trade rumors have linked the most promising prospects with the teams having the top picks. However, it remains to be seen if these prospects land up at the right teams on the night of the NBA Draft 2020 and evolve to become All-Star players in the competition or are traded away for veteran players.

NBA Draft 2020: The Boston Celtics could trade all their picks for Onyeka Okongwu

USC Big man Onyeka Okongwu

The Boston Celtics have three first-round picks - no. 14, no. 26 and no. 30 - in the NBA Draft 2020. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Celtics could try to package their picks to trade up in the upcoming NBA Draft 2020.

Hearing same as @KevinOConnorNBA, Boston trying to package their three picks to move up, and the player the Celtics are targeting is bigman Onyeka Okongwu #nbadraft #nbadraftrumor — NBADraft.net (@nbadraftnet) November 3, 2020

In light of recent mock drafts, Onyeka Okongwu is a projected top 10 pick on NBA Draft 2020 night, and it seems that the Boston Celtics could miss out on the opportunity to draft him if they stick to their 14th overall pick.

Onyeka Okongwu reminds people of Bam Adebayo, a 6' 9" versatile defender who averages 2.7 blocks per game. The Celtics, who are in serious need of a rim protector, seem like a good fit for the USC big man, and if their front office could pull off a trade to acquire him, we might see Okongwu dress up in green.

NBA Draft 2020: No teams are reportedly interested in trading for the top two picks

The top four teams in the NBA Draft 2020 are Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors could try to trade their picks for a veteran 'win-now' player.

Often, the timeline of the players don't match with that of the young rookies entering the league. Teams realise that they can't train the rookies and expect their core to age gracefully, something that may be applicable in the case of the Timberwolves and the Warriors.

The Timberwolves reportedly prefer to trade the No. 1 draft pick for a "win-now" player, which could have a significant impact on the Warriors (via @Wittnessed)https://t.co/zNgkNrUqwz pic.twitter.com/oHd2tREVxD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 15, 2020

Zach Lowe, a senior ESPN writer, recently said about the same in an article:

"Rarely have the No. 1 and 2 picks gone to teams in various win-now stages. Both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors have explored trading their picks for All-NBA-level stars, sources say, but no such deal appears (for now) likely to materialize."

In the NBA, many teams are in a 'win-now' situation, and the teams that are rebuilding don't have the assets to offer these teams with high picks. It should come as no surprise that a trade deal for college players could be difficult to orchestrate in such a scenario.

NBA Draft 2020: Golden State Warriors are reportedly 'high' on Deni Avdija and Devin Vassell

Israeli forward Deni Avdija

Everyone expects the Golden State Warriors to draft a big man,, but the Warriors are renowned for being meticulous in making the right picks.

The starting core of the Warriors, namely Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, were all NBA draft picks made by the Warriors, who took the franchise to five consecutive NBA Finals between 2015 and 2019.

The Warriors reportedly worked out Deni Avdija today, and were "blown away" after their in-person meeting 👀 https://t.co/hD8mPM7GcX pic.twitter.com/8J1oYhz6tc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 22, 2020

The Warriors front office personnel and coaching staff, who have done their due diligence ahead of the NBA Draft 2020 on November 18th, are reportedly interested in Israeli forward Deni Avdija and Florida State sophomore Devin Vassell.

Avdija has impressed a lot of teams ahead of the NBA Draft 2020. The Warriors, who recently had a workout with him in Atlanta, were reportedly 'blown away' by his talent. Avdija is said to be savvy in pick-and-roll situations, attentively locating cutters and shooters with his excellent playmaking.

Devin Vassell, on the other hand, is one of the best defenders and three-point shooters in the NBA Draft 2020, with a 3P% of 41.5. The Ringer's Mock Draft had this to say about the 19-year-old:

"Elite team defender who is hyper-alert on rotations, disrupts opponents’ actions with timely digs, and deters shooters from firing with fundamental closeouts. Never stops hustling. Even when a play seems over, he’ll fly out of nowhere for a chase-down block or last-second deflection."