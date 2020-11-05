NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal could become the alternative to Jrue Holiday if New Orleans Pelicans decide to hold on to their former all-star

With the New Orleans Pelicans recently sharing their intent on making Jrue Holiday available for trade talks, multiple teams have shown interest in the services of the shooting guard. Considering all NBA trade rumors in this regard, ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe shared his opinion on the possible next destination for Jrue Holiday.

The New Orleans Pelicans are openly discussing star Jrue Holiday in trade talks and several contending teams are pursuing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2020

Most recent NBA trade rumors regarding Jrue Holiday have also involved Bradley Beal in a possible trade, as many teams need a defensive guard. In this regard, Zach Lowe had this to say about the futures of Bradley Beal and Jrue Holiday:

"The bidding for Holiday and Beal figures to center on Denver, Golden State, and Brooklyn -- and to some extent Atlanta, Miami, and Dallas."

NBA Trade Rumors: Zach Lowe analyses the possible destinations for Jrue Holiday and Bradley Beal

Jrue Holiday has playoff experience and has improved his stats significantly from when he first started in the NBA. He is a bonafide defender with NBA All-Defensive team selections, and his recent development into the 20-points-per-game category cannot be ignored.

Bradley Beal, on the other hand, is one the best shooting guards in the league and is the Washington Wizards' primary scorer. He averaged 25-30 points per game in the last two seasons.

Zach Lowe discussed each probable destination for Jrue Holiday and Bradley Beal and mentioned the pros and cons of each of the trades.

Let's start with the Golden State Warriors. It's no shock that the team is in need of defenders and wing players.

A trade for Andrew Wiggins might get Jrue Holiday or Beal to suit up for Dubnation. After the loss of Kevin Durant, no player might ever be able to fill his shoes. But even if Jrue Holiday cannot be compared to Kevin Durant, his 20-point contribution per game along with his stellar defense might make him a good fit for the Warriors alongside Draymond Green, Klay Thomson and Stephen Curry.

Interestingly, the Warriors are already actively looking at Bradley Beal as an option.

Could the Warriors pull off a trade for Bradley Beal?



Some interesting variables surrounding a hypothetical deal were discussed on a recent ESPN podcast https://t.co/9db6x93Y3D pic.twitter.com/Kvey5CLcH6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2020

The Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks, as Lowe mentioned, are far-fetched trades, with no package possibly satisfying the Pelicans enough, in which case the Pelicans might choose to hang on to Jrue Holiday.

The Miami Heat will have to shell out significant assets like Tyler Herro along with possibly a few other players to acquire Jrue Holiday or Bradley Beal, with reports suggesting that the chances of the Heat getting rid of their fan-favorite Herro are relatively slim.

The Denver Nuggets

Zach Lowe also weighed in on the possibility of Jrue Holiday ending up with the Denver Nuggets or Brooklyn Nets. He had this to say about the shooting guard fitting in with the Nuggets:

"He would be perfect in Denver as an upgrade over Gary Harris, but given Harris' play over the last two seasons, I'm not sure Denver has enough if the Nuggets don't include Michael Porter Jr. -- which I doubt they would."

At the Nets, theoretically speaking, Holiday could be a better fit than Caris LeVert around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as he is an elite defender who doesn't require the ball as much and is also a much better catch-and-shoot three-point shooter.

We've updated our story on Jrue Holiday with details from Zach Lowe's podcast on how the Nets value @CarisLeVert https://t.co/e8fquwxZzN — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) October 20, 2020

Zach Lowe also added that teams have two options: either trading for Jrue Holiday now or waiting for Bradley Beal to become available.

The Washington Wizards have shown little interest in getting rid of Bradley Beal, as he is their star player. But considering all prevalent NBA trade rumors in this regard, whichever team misses out on Jrue Holiday must try to get Bradley Beal in the near future.