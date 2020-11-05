NBA Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why a Ben Simmons-James Harden swap could make Philadelphia 76ers instant title contenders

After a disappointing campaign in the 2020 NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers have expectedly been surrounded by a bevy of NBA trade rumors that have speculated about the possibility of the franchise breaking up their star duo and swapping Ben Simmons for James Harden this off-season.

While it was initially labeled as an impossible trade by experts, sources now say that the Philadelphia 76ers could be interested in making the deal a reality. On that note, let us have a look at a few reasons why bringing in James Harden in the off-season could massively benefit the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA Trade Rumors: Three reasons why a Ben Simmons-James Harden swap could elevate the Philadelphia 76ers to instant title contenders

Before we get into the reasons, it is noteworthy to mention that while the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly interested in the deal, the Houston Rockets are not, which makes this trade unlikely to happen.

Nevertheless, let's have a look at three reasons how the Philadelphia 76ers would be benefitted if the trade materializes.

#1 The Philadelphia 76ers would have increased threat from the deep

James Harden is one of the best shooters in the NBA right now.

During the 2018-19 off-season, the Philadelphia 76ers lost a significant amount of threat from behind the arc, as the team let JJ Reddick walk away in free agency. While Tobias Harris has been good from behind the arc, he is not good enough to carry the team on his own.

James Harden would not only be a threat from the deep, but his presence would also allow the Philadelphia 76ers' offense to be far more dynamic and unpredictable, which was not the case last season.

If that happens, that could elevate the 76ers to championship contenders.

#2 A spaced floor could unleash Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid could be far more dominant with James Harden on the floor.

While Joel Embiid is a very capable shooter from behind the arc, he likes to do most of his dirty work on the inside. While the Philadelphia 76ers have tried to capitalize on that attribute of the player, having Ben Simmons on the floor just doesn't help their cause in this regard.

However, the story would be different if James Harden is on the floor. Harden's incredible shooting prowess would go a long way in spacing the floor for the Philadelphia 76ers. And other shooters could be placed around the duo to improve the team's offense.

And needless to say, with no Ben Simmons taking up space on the inside, Joel Embiid, free of any shackles, would be able to bring his abilities to the fore.

#3 Daryl Morey's abilities as a GM could lead the Philadelphia 76ers to an NBA Championship

Daryl Morey is a brilliant General Manager.

Off-court controversies aside, Daryl Morey is not often given enough credit as a general manager. He pulled off one brilliant move after another every year to take the Houston Rockets from barely being a playoff team to being title contenders. At his new job with the Philadelphia 76ers, he could go much further.

Bringing in James Harden would give Daryl Morey a championship-caliber core to build around. And as precedent has shown us, the man could very realistically go on and give the team the supporting cast it needs to reach the promised land.

Thus, by acquiring James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey would have a star player to win the NBA Championship.