NBA Draft 2020: New York Knicks skeptical about using their 8th pick on RJ Hampton, Brooklyn Nets with 19th selection are monitoring the situation closely

As the NBA Draft 2020 gets closer, teams across the league are working on identifying the talents that could best fit with their rosters. New York Knicks are one of these teams, with the NBA minnows reportedly looking to land a future All-Star - RJ Hampton - with their 8th overall pick.

However, according to the latest reports in this regard, the New York Knicks are apparently in two minds about using their NBA Draft 2020 pick on the exciting prospect. The Brooklyn Nets could capitalize on the Knicks' predicament and use their 19th pick on Hampton.

NBA Draft 2020: The New York Knicks may not use their pick on RJ Hampton

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards

After spending the last few seasons at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table, the New York Knicks could be looking to return to the limelight in the upcoming season of the competition.

The New York-based franchise has a first-round pick in NBA Draft 2020 and are reportedly hoping to use it on the right talent to pair him up alongside last year's selection RJ Barrett.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Texas native RJ Hampton last played for the New Zealand Breakers in the National Basketball League (NBL).

According to sources, he has caught the eyes of multiple teams with his jump shot in the NBA Draft 2020 workouts, one of these teams being the New York Knicks. However, Marc Berman of the New York Post opines that the Knicks may think that selecting RJ Hampton with their no. 8 pick in the NBA Draft 2020 could be too much of a reach.

Advertisement

Sorry , there’s never been nobody like him 🐐 https://t.co/dB7JMBGrdB — 14 (@RjHampton14) October 28, 2020

On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets are said to be very interested in drafting RJ Hampton with the 19th pick.

The Nets could be aggressive this off-season, as they look to go on a title run with their star duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Picking Hampton in the NBA Draft 2020 could be a step in the right direction for them, as the youngster has been impressive throughout his NBL career.

RJ Hampton has worked out a number of times with Julius Randle in Dallas recently. Randle is said to be high on Hampton’s game.



However, the Knicks believe Hampton is a reach at 8, leaving him for the Nets who like him at 19



per @NYPost_Berman https://t.co/cjkQfoGYi1 — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) November 2, 2020

Also read: 5 biggest NBA trade moves made by the Houston Rockets in the 21st century.