NBA Draft 2020: Uncertainty around top prospects has Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves mulling their options

The NBA Draft 2020 is set to be one of the most intriguing and contentious ones in NBA history, as there is no clear #1 overall pick yet. In this regard, several names have been floated around from James Wiseman to Anthony Edwards and even Lamelo Ball, any of whom could be selected for the top spot.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN has reported on The Jump that he is hearing mixed signals from league executives on how these top picks could be used.

League executives are seemingly not able to decide about who should be taken as the number one overall in this NBA Draft 2020.

While some believe that the Minnesota Timberwolves could trade out of the top spot, others have reported that the franchise could even take Lamelo Ball. Another big name in play for the Wolves, as Windhorst says, is James Wiseman, who also reportedly isn't thrilled about the prospect of playing next to Karl-Anthony Towns.

Multiple NBA front offices are “under the assumption” that LaMelo Ball is going No. 1 to the T-Wolves or a team trades up to take him, per @DraftExpress pic.twitter.com/iIXMXsDaKo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Windhorst didn't reveal any names, but the 2020 NBA Draft is likely to be a tumultuous ride that could have many unexpected twists and turns.

NBA Draft 2020: Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors remain active in the trade market even as the clock ticks down

Brian Windhorst has gone on to say that James Wiseman is the Golden State Warriors' guy, but if they are not able to get him in the NBA Draft 2020, they could trade out of the #2 spot.

The Charlotte Hornets have expressed an interest in moving up to the #1 pick to select James Wiseman.

Brian Windhorst: "Wiseman, from what I understand, is Golden State's guy. That's the guy they want...if Charlotte moves up and gets him I think you coulde see more interest in Golden State moving back."

With the help of @JLEdwardsIII, we got the band back together one last time for Beat Writer Mock Draft 4.0.



📈 Anthony Edwards

📉 LaMelo Ball



And two new additions to the top 10 ⤵️https://t.co/YnEuW0NxbD — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) November 9, 2020

One big move from the Golden State Warriors or the Minnesota Timberwolves could almost certainly lead to a domino effect on the rest of the NBA Draft 2020, changing it pretty significantly.