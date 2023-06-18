NBA Draft 2023 best prospects: Top 20 players ahead of the Draft explored

NBA Draft night is approaching with just a few days left. Basketball fans from all corners of the world eagerly anticipate witnessing the emergence of a new generation of talent prepared to make an impact in their respective leagues.

The availability of numerous promising prospects calls for a thorough examination of the top 20 players who have managed to grab the attention of both scouts and analysts. The upcoming season could see these players make a significant impact.

From towering centers to dynamic guards, this year's draft class is filled with potential superstars. Let's explore the top 20 prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA Draft prospects 2023

#1 Victor Wembanyama | 7′4″ | C | Mets 92

Victor Wembanyama NBA Draft

A force to be reckoned with is Wembanyama, who stands tall at 7-foot-4 and has a remarkable 8-foot wingspan. He is one of the most exciting prospects since LeBron James because of his size, skill, and defensive versatility.

He has exceptional skills in handling the ball, an excellent ability to block shots, and a mechanically solid shot that extends beyond the 3-point line.

#2 Scoot Henderson | 6′2″ | PG | G League Ignite

Scoot Henderson NBA Draft

After being identified as a five-star recruit earlier, Henderson has progressed and is now regarded as one of the top-five prospects in the 2023 class. He possesses playmaking skills, athleticism, and competitiveness that are widely recognized.

With these qualities, he could develop into a franchise-building lead guard. While his outside shooting could use improvement, his tight handles and ability to attack the rim make him a dynamic threat.

#3 Amen Thompson | 6′7″ | PG | Overtime Elite

Amen Thompson NBA Draft

Thompson, the twin brother of Ausar Thompson, is gifted with explosive athletic ability and a long frame that sets him apart. As a natural playmaker, he possesses the agility to stop and start quickly.

Thompson's size, leaping ability, and advanced playmaking skills make him a promising prospect despite his need for improvement in his jump shot.

#4 Brandon Miller | 6′9″ | SF | Alabama

Brandon Miller NBA Draft

Miller, a long and skilled wing, excels as a scorer and shooter. At Alabama, he showed his talent for scoring by leading all freshmen, proving his capability to create his own shot and space the floor.

Although he needs to work on finishing around the rim and playmaking, Miller's shooting touch and defensive contributions make him a valuable asset.

#5 Cam Whitmore | 6′7″ | SF | Villanova

Cam Whitmore NBA Draft

Whitmore, the first Villanova one-and-done since Tim Thomas in 1997, brings power and explosiveness to the wing position. He poses a threat in transition and as a spot-up shooter due to his skills at finishing above the rim and catch-and-shoot.

While his playmaking ability needs improvement, Whitmore's athleticism and scoring potential are highly enticing.

#6 Ausar Thompson | 6′7″ | SF | Overtime Elite

Ausar Thompson NBA Draft

The twin brother of Amen Thompson, Ausar has developed into a gifted scorer and improved shot-maker.

Despite needing to improve his shooting for consistent threat status, his length and athleticism enable him to be impactful on both ends of the court.

#7 Keyonte George | 6′4″ | SG | Baylor

Keyonte George NBA Draft

George's sensational skill set was somewhat hindered by an ankle injury during his one-and-done season at Baylor. Nonetheless, he showcased his athleticism and polished scoring ability, positioning himself as an appealing two-way guard.

With untapped potential as a facilitator and playmaker, George's offensive versatility sets him apart.

#8 Jarace Walker | 6′7″ | PF | Houston

Jarace Walker NBA Draft

Walker, considered the highest-rated recruit in Houston men's basketball history, exhibited his versatility as a player at both ends of the court. Despite being a power forward, he demonstrates guard-like passing vision and off-the-dribble skills.

Despite needing improvement in consistency and decision-making, Walker's potential as a multi-positional defender makes him quite an intriguing prospect.

#9 Anthony Black | 6′7″ | PG | Arkansas

Anthony Black NBA Draft

Black, the No. 1 prospect in the state of Texas, brings a unique combination of size, length, and point guard skills. His ability to distribute the ball and impact the game defensively has drawn attention of NBA scouts.

While his outside shot needs refinement, Black's overall package makes him an exciting prospect.

#10 Mark Mitchell | 6′8″ | SF | Kansas

Mark Mitchell NBA Draft

Mitchell, an explosive wing with a 7-foot wingspan, possesses an intriguing skill set. His slashing ability, rebounding prowess, and defensive potential make him a well-rounded player.

Mitchell's shooting consistency and decision-making could use improvement, but his upside and athleticism make him an enticing prospect.

#11 Nick Smith Jr. | 6′5″ | PG/SG | Arkansas

Nick Smith Jr. NBA Draft

Smith Jr. is a skilled guard known for his tough shot-making ability and scoring prowess. While his reliance on difficult shots raises concerns, his offensive repertoire and energy on both ends of the floor make him an intriguing prospect.

#12 Brice Sensabaugh | 6′6″ | SG | Ohio State

Brice Sensabaugh NBA Draft

Sensabaugh stands out for his scoring efficiency and ability to create his own shot. However, questions arise regarding his playmaking and defensive abilities, as well as his ability to guard quicker opponents.

#13 Kobe Bufkin | 6′5″ | PG/SG | Michigan

Kobe Bufkin NBA Draft

Bufkin showcases smooth ball-handling skills, shot-making ability, and creativity on offense. He demonstrates promising shooting potential, efficient finishing, and solid passing.

While not exceptionally strong or athletic, his basketball IQ and age contribute to his overall appeal.

#14 Brandin Podziemski | 6′5″ | PG/SG | Santa Clara

Brandin Podziemski NBA Draft

Podziemski impresses with his shot-making skills, off-the-dribble shooting, and passing ability. Despite limited physical tools, he demonstrates aggression, confidence, and solid instincts on both ends of the floor.

#15 Jalen Hood-Schifino | 6'6" | SG | Indiana

Jalen Hood-Schifino NBA Draft

Hood-Schifino, a 6'6" guard, exhibits the ability to separate from defenders and knock down pull-up jumpers.

He possesses solid vision and passing skills, though he needs to improve shot selection and decision-making. Improvement in areas such as turnovers and defense will be essential for his development.

#16 Dariq Whitehead | 6'7" | SF | Duke

Dariq Whitehead

Whitehead's shooting has steadily improved, making him a reliable scorer. While questions remain regarding his explosiveness and playmaking ability, his shooting and self-creation skills make him an intriguing prospect.

#17 Colby Jones | 6'6" | PG | Xavier

Colby Jones

Jones displays versatility and potential on both ends of the floor. He can fit into various roles at the next level with his improved shooting, defensive skills, and pick-and-roll passing.

#18 Jett Howard | 6'8" | SF | Michigan

Jett Howard

Howard, a 6'8" wing, possesses strong shooting abilities despite a late-season ankle injury and three-point shooting slump. While his playmaking and defensive limitations are areas for improvement, his shooting potential and occasional flashes of self-creation make him an interesting prospect.

#19 Maxwell Lewis | 6'7" | SG | Pepperdine

Maxwell Lewis

Lewis, a 6'7" scoring wing, showcases shot creation and three-level scoring abilities. However, his team's record, defensive limitations, and inconsistency hinder a confident projection of his NBA potential.

#20 Dereck Lively II | 7'1" | C | Duke

Dereck Lively II NBA Draft

Lively stands out as a dominant defensive presence with exceptional shot-blocking skills and rim protection. Guarding the pick-and-roll and switching on the perimeter are capabilities that make him intriguing as a center. Despite needing development, his offensive game shows potential.

As fans, we eagerly await the moment these young stars step onto the NBA court, representing their respective teams and realizing their dreams. The upcoming NBA Draft in 2023 is anticipated to be a significant occasion.

These talented individuals bear the hopes and expectations of fans and franchises alike. Stay tuned for draft night, where these 20 players will embark on an incredible journey that will shape the future of professional basketball.

Poll : 0 votes