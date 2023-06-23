NBA Draft 2023: Omari Moore goes undrafted but signs two-way contract with the Bucks

Omari Moore, the San Jose guard did not hear his name in the 58 picks of the 2023 NBA draft. He went undrafted but eventually landed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks came up short against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA playoffs and have reportedly signed Moore to a two-way contract. They could use his shooting to help their offense.

Omari Moore is 6-foot-6 and averaged 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game for the Spartans last season. He shot 42.9 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc. The prior year he shot 42.9% from beyond the arc.

During the NBA combine workouts, Moore appeared to be a good catch-and-shoot player. He could play well with a team that needs to fill in some shooting along with ball-handling.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn San Jose State's Omari Moore has agreed on a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Derek Malloy of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tells ESPN. San Jose State's Omari Moore has agreed on a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Derek Malloy of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tells ESPN.

Initially, Moore was projected to be a second-round pick in the draft. In 2023, he was named the Mountain West Player of the Year and selected to the First-team All-Mountain West.

As a wing player, Omari Moore can add a lot of value to any team's rotation. However, Moore will have to be more consistent with his shooting. For his success in the NBA, he will have to shoot closer to his former 43.9% from the three-point range vs his recent 33.8%.

Who did the Milwaukee Bucks pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The Milwaukee Bucks entered the 2023 NBA draft with only one pick - No. 58. However, their GM was able to trade up in the draft and ultimately received the No. 36 pick as well.

The Bucks got the 36th pick from the Orlando Magic and gave up their 2030 second-round pick, along with cash considerations.

With the 36th pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Milwaukee Bucks picked Connecticut guard Andre Jackson Jr. They also picked Kentucky's Chris Livingston with the 58th pick.

At 6-foot-6, Jackson Jr. averaged 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game last season. Jackson can provide Milwaukee with a defensive presence due to his athleticism. He is not a prolific shooter and only made 28.1% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Jackson is most similar to Andre Iguodala and will need to improve his shooting in order to compete at a high level in the NBA.

Chris Livingston is also 6-foot-6 and averaged 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He came off the bench for Kentucky and was a great role player.

Livingston has an NBA body and is an athletic player. He is best when he drives to the rim and finishes despite the contact. He can have acrobatic layups, shoot from other areas on the floor and be a defensive presence thanks to his explosiveness.

