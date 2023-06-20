NBA Draft 2023 tickets: How to buy, price, venue and more

The NBA draft is set to take place on June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. With Victor Wembanyama expected to be selected first by the San Antonio Spurs, fans are wondering how to attend the historic evening.

Fortunately, there are more than one way to attend the event. According to NBA Experiences, the league is hosting a slew of events to celebrate the NBA draft.

Per its website, there are several 'NBA Experience Packages' which get fans seats to the NBA draft, as well as meet and greets with players, legends and draftees. Currently, Victor Wembanyama, Joakim Noah, Mikal Bridges and Scoot Henderson are all set to participate.

The festivities are set to begin on TV at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) with both ABC and ESPN handling broadcasting duties for the evening. In addition, fans with the ESPN App, Sling and YouTube TV will also be able to watch the event.

Looking at the NBA draft packages for fans wishing to attend

For fans eager to attend the draft on June 22, the league is advertising the chance to be a part of the action. Per its official site:

"Get ready to witness an unforgettable moment in sports history as tomorrow's brightest stars converge in the epicenter of basketball, the Big Apple, for the most anticipated night of the NBA offseason. Be a part of the action and immerse yourself in this electric atmosphere"

The first tier of NBA draft packages is called the 'Veteran Crown Club' which gets fans seats in sections seven and eight, and include a one-month League Pass subscription. This package costs $799 per ticket.

The next tier of NBA draft packages is called the 'Draftee package' which includes all of the perks of the Crown Club package but provides a front-row seat for $1,499. Next up, there's the MVP level, which includes all the perks of the Draftee package, but also includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the draft, and a photo on set for $2,399.

Last but certainly not least, there's the 'Legend package' which includes all the perks of the previous events, but also includes a tour of NBA headquarters for $2,999.

