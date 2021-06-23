NBA Draft Lottery Results 2021: Complete draft order from 1 to 60

The much-anticipated 2021 NBA Draft Lottery was held earlier today with Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announcing the order of the first 14 picks. The lottery process was conducted to determine the recipients of the first four picks with the remaining picks getting allotted to teams on the basis of their winning percentage during the 2020-21 NBA season.
The Detroit Pistons had the second-worst record in the league last season, but they moved up one spot to win the lottery and claim the No.1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Houston Rockets fell to the second spot, while the Cleveland Cavaliers moved up two spots to win the third overall pick in the draft.
The Toronto Raptors were the biggest winners of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. They moved up three spots to finish with the fourth overall pick. Both the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder dropped two spots each to finish with the fifth and sixth picks, respectively.
Without further ado, let's look at the complete order from picks one through 60 for the 2021 NBA Draft.
2021 NBA Draft Lottery: First Round Order
- Pick #1 - Detroit Pistons
- Pick #2 - Houston Rockets
- Pick #3 - Cleveland Cavaliers
- Pick #4 - Toronto Raptors
- Pick #5 - Orlando Magic
- Pick #6 - Oklahoma City Thunder
- Pick #7 - Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Pick #8 - Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)
- Pick #9 - Sacramento Kings
- Pick #10 - New Orleans Pelicans
- Pick #11 - Charlotte Hornets
- Pick #12 - San Antonio Spurs
- Pick #13 - Indiana Pacers
- Pick #14 - Golden State Warriors
- Pick #15 - Washington Wizards
- Pick #16 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston Celtics)
- Pick #17 - Memphis Grizzlies
- Pick #18 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat)
- Pick #19 - New York Knicks
- Pick #20 - Atlanta Hawks
- Pick #21 - New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks)
- Pick #22 - LA Lakers
- Pick #23 - Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers)
- Pick #24 - Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks)
- Pick #25 - LA Clippers
- Pick #26 - Denver Nuggets
- Pick #27 - Brooklyn Nets
- Pick #28 - Philadelphia 76ers
- Pick #29 - Phoenix Suns
- Pick #30 - Utah Jazz
2021 NBA Draft Lottery: Second Round Order
- Pick #31 - Milwaukee Bucks (via Houston Rockets)
- Pick #32 - New York Knicks (via Detroit Pistons)
- Pick #33 - Orlando Magic
- Pick #34 - New Orleans Pelicans (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Pick #35 - Oklahoma City Thunder
- Pick #36 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Pick #37 - Detroit Pistons (via Toronto Raptors)
- Pick #38 - Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans)
- Pick #39 - Sacramento Kings
- Pick #40 - New Orleans Pelicans (via Chicago Bulls)
- Pick #41 - San Antonio Spurs
- Pick #42 - Detroit Pistons (via Charlotte Hornets)
- Pick #43 - New Orleans Pelicans (via Washington Wizards)
- Pick #44 - Brooklyn Nets (via Indiana Pacers)
- Pick #45 - Boston Celtics
- Pick #46 - Toronto Raptors (via Memphis Grizzlies)
- Pick #47 - Toronto Raptors (via Golden State Warriors)
- Pick #48 - Atlanta Hawks (via Miami Heat)
- Pick #49 - Brooklyn Nets (via Atlanta Hawks)
- Pick #50 - Philadelphia 76ers (via New York Knicks)
- Pick #51 - Memphis (via Portland Trail Blazers)
- Pick #52 - Detroit Pistons (via LA Lakers)
- Pick #53 - New Orleans Pelicans (via Dallas Mavericks)
- Pick #54 - Indiana Pacers (via Milwaukee Bucks)
- Pick #55 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets)
- Pick #56 - Charlotte Hornets (via LA Clippers)
- Pick #57 - Charlotte Hornets (via Brooklyn Nets)
- Pick #58 - New York Knicks (via Philadelphia 76ers)
- Pick #59 - Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix Suns)
- Pick #60 - Indiana Pacers (via Utah Jazz)
Stay updated with the latest NBA content via our Facebook page. Click here to follow!