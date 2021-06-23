NBA Draft Lottery Results 2021: Complete draft order from 1 to 60

The much-anticipated 2021 NBA Draft Lottery was held earlier today with Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announcing the order of the first 14 picks. The lottery process was conducted to determine the recipients of the first four picks with the remaining picks getting allotted to teams on the basis of their winning percentage during the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Detroit Pistons had the second-worst record in the league last season, but they moved up one spot to win the lottery and claim the No.1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Houston Rockets fell to the second spot, while the Cleveland Cavaliers moved up two spots to win the third overall pick in the draft.

The Toronto Raptors were the biggest winners of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. They moved up three spots to finish with the fourth overall pick. Both the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder dropped two spots each to finish with the fifth and sixth picks, respectively.

Without further ado, let's look at the complete order from picks one through 60 for the 2021 NBA Draft.

2021 NBA Draft Lottery: First Round Order

Pick #1 - Detroit Pistons

- Detroit Pistons Pick #2 - Houston Rockets

- Houston Rockets Pick #3 - Cleveland Cavaliers

- Cleveland Cavaliers Pick #4 - Toronto Raptors

- Toronto Raptors Pick #5 - Orlando Magic

- Orlando Magic Pick #6 - Oklahoma City Thunder

- Oklahoma City Thunder Pick #7 - Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves)

- Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves) Pick #8 - Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)

- Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls) Pick #9 - Sacramento Kings

- Sacramento Kings Pick #10 - New Orleans Pelicans

- New Orleans Pelicans Pick #11 - Charlotte Hornets

- Charlotte Hornets Pick #12 - San Antonio Spurs

- San Antonio Spurs Pick #13 - Indiana Pacers

- Indiana Pacers Pick #14 - Golden State Warriors

- Golden State Warriors Pick #15 - Washington Wizards

- Washington Wizards Pick #16 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston Celtics)

- Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston Celtics) Pick #17 - Memphis Grizzlies

- Memphis Grizzlies Pick #18 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat)

- Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat) Pick #19 - New York Knicks

- New York Knicks Pick #20 - Atlanta Hawks

- Atlanta Hawks Pick #21 - New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks)

- New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks) Pick #22 - LA Lakers

- LA Lakers Pick #23 - Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers)

- Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers) Pick #24 - Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks)

- Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks) Pick #25 - LA Clippers

- LA Clippers Pick #26 - Denver Nuggets

- Denver Nuggets Pick #27 - Brooklyn Nets

- Brooklyn Nets Pick #28 - Philadelphia 76ers

- Philadelphia 76ers Pick #29 - Phoenix Suns

- Phoenix Suns Pick #30 - Utah Jazz

2021 NBA Draft Lottery: Second Round Order

Pick #31 - Milwaukee Bucks (via Houston Rockets)

- Milwaukee Bucks (via Houston Rockets) Pick #32 - New York Knicks (via Detroit Pistons)

- New York Knicks (via Detroit Pistons) Pick #33 - Orlando Magic

- Orlando Magic Pick #34 - New Orleans Pelicans (via Cleveland Cavaliers)

- New Orleans Pelicans (via Cleveland Cavaliers) Pick #35 - Oklahoma City Thunder

- Oklahoma City Thunder Pick #36 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Minnesota Timberwolves)

- Oklahoma City Thunder (via Minnesota Timberwolves) Pick #37 - Detroit Pistons (via Toronto Raptors)

- Detroit Pistons (via Toronto Raptors) Pick #38 - Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans)

- Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans) Pick #39 - Sacramento Kings

- Sacramento Kings Pick #40 - New Orleans Pelicans (via Chicago Bulls)

- New Orleans Pelicans (via Chicago Bulls) Pick #41 - San Antonio Spurs

- San Antonio Spurs Pick #42 - Detroit Pistons (via Charlotte Hornets)

- Detroit Pistons (via Charlotte Hornets) Pick #43 - New Orleans Pelicans (via Washington Wizards)

- New Orleans Pelicans (via Washington Wizards) Pick #44 - Brooklyn Nets (via Indiana Pacers)

- Brooklyn Nets (via Indiana Pacers) Pick #45 - Boston Celtics

- Boston Celtics Pick #46 - Toronto Raptors (via Memphis Grizzlies)

- Toronto Raptors (via Memphis Grizzlies) Pick #47 - Toronto Raptors (via Golden State Warriors)

- Toronto Raptors (via Golden State Warriors) Pick #48 - Atlanta Hawks (via Miami Heat)

- Atlanta Hawks (via Miami Heat) Pick #49 - Brooklyn Nets (via Atlanta Hawks)

- Brooklyn Nets (via Atlanta Hawks) Pick #50 - Philadelphia 76ers (via New York Knicks)

- Philadelphia 76ers (via New York Knicks) Pick #51 - Memphis (via Portland Trail Blazers)

- Memphis (via Portland Trail Blazers) Pick #52 - Detroit Pistons (via LA Lakers)

- Detroit Pistons (via LA Lakers) Pick #53 - New Orleans Pelicans (via Dallas Mavericks)

- New Orleans Pelicans (via Dallas Mavericks) Pick #54 - Indiana Pacers (via Milwaukee Bucks)

- Indiana Pacers (via Milwaukee Bucks) Pick #55 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets)

- Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets) Pick #56 - Charlotte Hornets (via LA Clippers)

- Charlotte Hornets (via LA Clippers) Pick #57 - Charlotte Hornets (via Brooklyn Nets)

- Charlotte Hornets (via Brooklyn Nets) Pick #58 - New York Knicks (via Philadelphia 76ers)

- New York Knicks (via Philadelphia 76ers) Pick #59 - Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix Suns)

- Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix Suns) Pick #60 - Indiana Pacers (via Utah Jazz)

