NBA Draft Rumors: 76ers might slide down to snag VJ Edgecombe or Tre Johnson over Ace Bailey

The 2025 NBA draft will allow the Philadelphia 76ers to strengthen the roster following a disastrous campaign last season. With the No. 3 pick, Daryl Morey, team president of basketball operations, has multiple options. Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are unanimously considered the 1-2 punch, leaving Morey the alternative to stay at third or trade down.

On Sunday, 76ers insider Keith Pompey reported what the team could do on draft day.

“An NBA scout said he believes Baylor's VJ Edgecombe, a 6-foot-5 guard, and 6-6 Texas guard Tre Johnson could be better than Rutgers forward Ace Bailey. If the Sixers agree, they could slide back a few slots from the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft to get additional assets while taking Edgecombe or Johnson.”

For several months leading into the draft, most mock drafts predicted the 76ers to get Bailey, a 6-foot-10 forward. The former Rutgers star is a natural fit for a team that could lose Kelly Oubre Jr. and Guerschon Yabusele. Philly already has Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, so picking Edgecombe or Johnson, both shooting guards, might not be the ideal fit.

Still, if the 76ers trade down from their No. 3 spot in the NBA draft, they could add assets to get a coveted forward. In a pool considered by experts as one of the deepest in years, Daryl Morey could use the draft to add multiple contributors.

Why should 76ers pick Ace Bailey in the 2025 NBA draft?

The Philadelphia 76ers have Paul George, but the former All-Star has a long history of injuries. Last season, PG13 averaged 16.2 points per game, his lowest since the 2014-15 campaign when he played only six games. The 2025 NBA draft will be a great opportunity for the team to get an 18-year-old forward considered a George clone.

Should George stay healthy, getting Ace Bailey should still be a good move for the 76ers. Bailey could blossom under the veteran's tutelage and provide depth to the forward position.

The Sixers could see Kelly Oubre Jr., who has an $8.3 million player option, leave. Guerschon Yabusele, who played well last season, is an unrestricted free agent. He is most likely gone following his performance taking over at center and power forward slots amid Philly’s injury woes.

