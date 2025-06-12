NBA Draft Rumors: Pelicans looking to swing major deal to pair Zion Williamson with 18-year old hotshot

The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly been eyeing projected 2025 No. 3 pick Ace Bailey as Zion Williamson's co-star.

Ad

In an article on Thursday, NBA insider Kevin O'Connor reported that the Pelicans are "aggressively looking" to trade for a higher draft pick. He said many executives believe that the team is targeting Bailey.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans holds the seventh pick in the 2025 NBA draft, while the No. 3 pick is with the Philadelphia 76ers. O'Connor predicted a trade between the teams wherein the Pelicans would send the No. 7 pick, a 2026 first-round pick and forward Herb Jones in exchange for the No. 3 pick and guard/forward Kelly Oubre.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

According to the NBA insider, pairing the 6-foot-10 wing's excellent shot-making skills alongside Williamson shall benefit the Pelicans. In Bailey's lone season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, he averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds on 46.0% shooting (34.6% from 3-point range).

Ad

"Bailey is a ridiculous shot-making machine, capable of splashing contested jumpers from every spot on the floor with the swagger of a throwback bucket-getter," O'Connor wrote. "But his shooting consistency, plus his raw edges as a shot creator and defender, need sanding down to turn him into a full-on star."

O'Connor's mock draft predicts that Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach is the No. 7 pick. The trade would also make sense for the Sixers, as they would have an opportunity to draft a 7-foot-1 big man who could be Joel Embiid's backup or could play alongside the former NBA MVP in double-big lineups.

Ad

For New Orleans, Bailey would also fit the timeline of their franchise star, Williamson. Marred by injuries, the Pelicans missed the playoffs last season and finished with the fourth-worst record in the NBA (21-61).

Joe Dumars says Pelicans are keen on building around Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars said that the franchise is planning on keeping former No. 1 pick Zion Williamson long term.

Ad

In an interview with NOLA's Rod Walker on June 4, Dumars said he already had conversations with the two-time NBA All-Star since joining the franchise on April 21.

"We've had lunch. Dinner. Watched playoff games together. We've done it all," Dumars said. "I've had some real honest conversations with him. Some real direct and honest conversations. We're going to go forward with Zion. He's going to continue to be a focal point here as we go forward."

Williamson appeared in just 30 games last season due to several injuries. He averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 56.7% shooting. In 2025-26, Williamson will be on the third season of his five-year, $197.2 million maximum contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.