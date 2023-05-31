NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline 2023: Date, time, and more explored

Two NBA draft withdrawal deadlines are coming up, ahead of the June 22 draft.

On Wednesday, players who were early entrants from the NCAA and were feeling out interest while still maintaining eligibility can withdraw from the draft.

In addition, players who early-entered into the draft can withdraw through June 12. However, this category of players renounced eligibility to play in the NCAA. The majority of players in this category will likely land in either the G League or head to play overseas before making a run at the NBA.

So far, there have been a handful of players who have withdrawn from the draft ahead of the first deadline. In the next section, we'll take a look at some of those players, as well as what their next moves will likely be after forgoing the draft.

Players who have foregone the draft ahead of NBA draft withdrawal deadline

With the NBA draft withdrawal deadline nearing, University of Connecticut senior Tristen Newton announced he would be returning to the team. Newton, and his teammate, Andre Jackson, are two big names that NCAA fans have been keeping an eye on.

While Newton has announced his decision, Jackson has yet to announce his.

The decision from Newton was a great one for UConn fans, given that Newton played a key role in the team's national championship win. The team quickly took to social media after his decision, welcoming Mr. Triple-Double back to the team.

President Joe Biden hosts the NCAA champion Connecticut Huskies at the White House.

One of the other most notable names to watch is Zach Edey, who was the National Player of the Year last season at Purdue. At 7-foot-4, he brings a unique blend of size and dominance that could benefit several teams.

With the first NBA draft withdrawal deadline underway on Wednesday, the next few hours will produce some big news. Stay tuned for more updates on player's decisions as they become available before the deadline draws to a close and the June 12 date approaches.

