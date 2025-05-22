NBA executive makes major claim about Lakers advancement for LA return of $23,000,000 star

The LA Lakers struggled with their frontcourt unit in the playoffs as they got bounced out of the postseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. The Lakers played mostly small ball, giving up rebounds to the Timberwolves, who had Rudy Gobert as center and Julius Randle as power forward.

Considering their struggles in the playoffs, one NBA executive believes the Lakers are looking for a veteran big in the market this offseason. In a report by Gery Woelfel, the Lakers are reportedly exploring the availability of Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, who earns $23 million per year, according to Sportrac.

“There’ll be plenty of interest in him. I’m sure the Lakers have already talked to him,” an NBA executive said in the report.

Since trading superstar Luka Doncic for former center Anthony Davis last February, the Lakers have thinned out their frontcourt rotation, only fielding Jaxson Hayes and Alex Len in most games.

Lopez, a former Lakers player, would elevate the team’s frontcourt rotation. The 37-year-old center has been pivotal in the Bucks’ playoff runs in the past years, including their 2021 championship run, manning the paint alongside star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lopez could be crucial in the Lakers’ spacing as Doncic controls the tempo. He would also work as a pick-and-roll partner for both LeBron James and Doncic if he gets plucked out in the offseason.

Lopez averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game this season for the Bucks, who lost in the first round against the Indiana Pacers.

Lakers coach JJ Redick wants to see improved roster next season

Lakers coach JJ Redick worked with what he got during his first year as the head tactician. Next season, he will hope for the roster to be more defined across positions.

After their first-round loss to the Timberwolves, the Lakers coach addressed the team’s biggest struggles in terms of roster composition.

"I recognize the need for size, and certainly Gobert in Games 4 and 5 really hurt us on the offensive glass. … But it is about, 'What do you have in front of you?' So I can have a philosophy, I can want to play up-tempo and move the ball side to side and run seven different actions on a different possession.

"Is that what's best for my group? If the answer is no, then I'm not going to do that. So it is about just trying to figure out what's best for the group,” he said.

The Lakers are expected to continue contending next year with Doncic and James. In the offseason, they could also look to add more complementary pieces.

