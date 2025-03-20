NBA expert boldly snubs Steph Curry for career 32.7% 3-point shooter Michael Jordan

Steph Curry has changed basketball. He's changed how young kids prepare and work out, how the defense gets set, and how everybody wants to build their offense.

His shooting, unlimited range, quick-release, high arc, and unmatched ability to get hot from beyond the arc have made most people consider him the greatest shooter to ever live.

However, Rob Parker isn't like most people. When asked his thoughts on this matter, the sports anchor claimed that he couldn't consider Curry to be the best in that regard simply because being the greatest shooter shouldn't be limited to just three-pointers:

“He’s just not the greatest shooter of all time," Parker said. "That’s where we’re going to put this. When you call someone the greatest shooter, it means under any circumstance, you would want them to have the ball when you need a basket. I don’t care what they all say. He has had 14 looks with a chance to tie and win the game in the postseason. And he hasn’t made one of them."

The renowned analyst then went on to choose other players over Curry as the greatest shooter of all time:

"I really believe that. I would give Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, Michael Jordan, any of those people, the ball with the game on the line before I gave it to Steph Curry," Parker sentenced.

Steph Curry is one of the few members of the exclusive 50/40/90 club, so he's much more than just a three-point shooter. He also led the NBA in clutch points (189), made field goals (59), and made 3-pointers (32) last season, earning Clutch Player of the Year honors.

Steph Curry has changed NBA history

Curry continues to make history with every single three-pointer he knocks down.

He recently became the first player in NBA history to knock down at least 4,000 three-pointers, meaning that almost half of his 25,000+ career points have come from beyond the arc.

Of course, with the way the game is played right now, many more players will likely join him on that list. Then again, we're talking about the first true-volume three-point shooter in NBA history.

Steph Curry shoots over 42% from three-point range on 9.3 attempts per game. So, even if Miller, Larry Bird, or anybody else may have been as good, they never got to show it because of the way the game was played back then.

