NBA Faces Potential Billion-Dollar Legal Storm As Expert Sheds Brutal Reality Amid Explosive Gambling Scandal

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 26, 2025 14:57 GMT
NBA Faces Potential Billion-Dollar Legal Storm As Expert Sheds Brutal Reality (Credits: Getty)

Gaming law expert Marc Dunbar anticipates that the NBA could potentially lose billions in light of the gambling scandal that has shaken the league to its core.

Earlier this week, 31 individuals, including Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and players Terry Rozier and Damon Jones, were charged in a major gambling bust.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Dunbar suggested that this entire situation puts the league in a risky position that could result in all manner of monetary and reputational damages.

“The risk to the league to defend this and all of the dominoes off of it, including the overall integrity of the brand, is definitely nine figures, and could be 10 figures,” Dunbar said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if a lawsuit is dropped by or before next Friday.”
Gaming attorney Ernest Matthews also gave his thoughts on the matter, noting that the league was aware of a gambling investigation targeting Terry Rozier last season. Matthews claims that after his arrest on Thursday, there is a perception around the league suggesting that it is involved in the gambling scandal.

Meanwhile, Dunbar stated that gamblers will have a difficult time taking legal action against betting sites, citing their “onerous terms and conditions.” This means that those seeking reparations could instead turn and sue the league.

Dunbar finished his statement, claiming that the players involved and Chauncey Billups are the people who are “most vulnerable” to lawsuits in light of the gambling scandal.

Both Matthews and Dunbar have stressed that the league could be subjected to class action lawsuits.

Adam Silver received a summons from the U.S. Congress for a briefing on the NBA’s gambling scandal

According to The Athletic, Congress has summoned commissioner Adam Silver to brief it on the league’s ongoing gambling scandal. The House Committee on Energy and Commerce has requested Silver to brief it on the allegations regarding illegal betting and game-fixing.

Terry Rozier has been accused of leaking insider details about his injuries. Chauncey Billups is accused of involvement in high-stakes poker games organized by the mafia.

While Damon Jones is not in the league anymore, the charges he faces reportedly occurred while he was still active. Speaking to the media on Friday after the arrests of Rozier, Jones and Billups, Silver expressed his disappointment with the situation, citing the importance of integrity in competition.

