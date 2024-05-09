Journalist debunks claim that Shaquille O'Neal was recently spotted travelling with 21-year-old “girlfriend”

A series of pictures of Shaquille O'Neal traveling with his alleged 21-year-old girlfriend have surfaced, sparking a lot of reactions from angry fans criticizing the player. Fortunately, a journalist Robert Littal came to Shaq's defense, clarifying that the pictures were taken in 2019 when O'Neal was 47.

"These photos are from 2019. He was 47 at the time and the age of the lady he was with was never confirmed but she wasn’t his girlfriend just a lady on a yacht with his friends," Robert Littal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Many fans reacted to a collage that showed the 52-year-old with his supposed girlfriend, allegedly a 21-year-old woman.

After X/Twitter account @HoopMixOnly shared a collage of pictures of Shaquille O'Neal and his girl, reactions began to pour in, with the vast majority criticizing the four-time NBA champion.

One fan even brought up Drake's name to the discussion, pointing out that while some fans give Shaq a free pass, they criticize the Canadian rapper.

"So y’all will rip Drake for this but since it’s Shaq it’s okay?" one person said.

More fans didn't hesitate to do the math and criticize the age cap between Shaquille O'Neal and his alleged girlfriend.

"Bro really out here with a woman that is younger than 4/6 of his kids 💀and maybe even 5/6," somebody wrote.

"Math is cringey….Ten years ago, she was 11. He was 42," another fan said.

"I could see 31 but this is a bad look," a third fan added.

Other fans sided with O'Neal, asking the critics to leave the NBA legend alone.

"Ok so! Good for him," one fan stated.

"So what leave the man alone," another one added.

Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife makes shocking revelation about their marriage

Shaquille O'Neal has been trying to find love after getting divorced from his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. The legendary big man recently learned that Henderson doubts she ever loved Shaq during their marriage.

"Looking back, I don't know that I was ever really in love with the man," Henderson writes in the book 'Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms,' via USA Today Sports. "But I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with. I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips gave me a chance to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while."

The player reacted to these comments by posting an Instagram story, admitting he would have felt the same if he were in Shaunie's position.

Now, the Big Aristotle is trying to find love again, but many fans believe he's looking in the wrong places. Shaq has tried and tried over the years but nothing has worked for him.

As great as he was on court, Shaquille O'Neal is now known as a player who did everything he wanted in basketball but couldn't live a happy life with his entire family when the final buzzer went off.