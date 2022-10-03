NBA fans brutally troll Russell Westbrook as he airballs a wide-open three in practice - "Russ in mid-season form", "Another 39 win season on the way"

Russell Westbrook surprised fans earlier last month with his new and improved jumpshot. However, after seeing him shoot during a Lakers' scrimmage recently, fans sent some hilarious reactions.

Russell Westbrook was criticized for his performances last season. While shooting is not his strength, he was particularly poor from beyond the arc.

With nicknames such as "Westbrick" becoming increasingly popular, the Lakers superstar went to work in the offseason. A video of Westbrook working on his jumpshot garnered a lot of attention in the offseason as well.

Working with NBA trainer Chris Brickley, Russell Westbrook looked to have developed a solid rhythm with good footwork. It appeared that the 9x All-Star may have turned a corner with regards to his shooting woes.

Unfortunately, fans had their doubts after a short clip of Westbrook attempting a 3-pointer at a Lakers' scrimmage surfaced.

With the video garnering a fair amount of attention, fans couldn't resist reacting to Russ' shot.

Here are some of the best reactions:

While fans were clear in writing off Westbrook for the season, it could be considered an overreaction. However, given that it is a practice setting, it does raise some doubts about his shooting in the regular-season.

Westbrook shot quite poorly from beyond the arc last season. While it wasn't his worst perimeter shooting season, Westbrook shooting 29.8% on 3.4 attempts per game does not suffice in today's NBA.

With championship aspirations, the LA Lakers will face a tough road ahead. Given the expectations from the 9x All-Star, Westbrook will be key for Lakers' season.

Russell Westbrook intends to do whatever it takes to win

Russell Westbrook at the LA Lakers Media Day

Russell Westbrook finds himself in a rather peculiar position ahead of the new season. Since being mentioned as a trade target, the superstar has found himself back on the LA Lakers' roster.

While Darvin Ham appears fairly confident in the 33-year old and his ability to contribute to the team, Westbrook may have to make significant adjustments to his game. The process has already started as Westbrook has seemingly squashed issues with new teammate Patrick Beverley.

With rumors suggesting that the superstar could come off the bench in some games as well, Westbrook will certainly have to swallow his pride. His willingness to do the same could work well for the team.

The Purple and Gold have a tough first game. They play the reigning champions, the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 19.

