NBA fans go berserk over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signing richest annual salary in history: "$71 million a year to shoot 20 FTs a game"

This season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put together one of the best individual performances in NBA history. Fresh off securing MVP and leading the OKC Thunder to a title, the superstar guard has reached a record-setting mark off the court.

Ad

On Tuesday afternoon, Shams Charania reported that SGA and the Thunder have agreed to terms on a contract extension. He signed a supermax deal worth $285 million over four years. When this new deal kicks in, Gilgeous-Alexander will have the highest annual salary in league history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following this stunning news, fans quickly chimed in with their thoughts on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander inking such a lucrative deal with the reigning champions.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As expected, the majority of fans were stunned at the fact that SGA will be making upwards of $70 million a year with this extension.

cb1 @yoocb1 LINK imagine getting paid all that just to hit free throws

Ad

Doc 🥕 @DeSciJeremy LINK Bag secured 💰 SGA the new NBA cash king

Ad

VFAM @vfam_meta LINK Alexander family ballin

Ad

Gilgeous-Alexander was a driving force in the Thunder's success this season, averaging 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He carried this momentum all the way to the NBA Finals, where he joined the rare group of players to win MVP and Finals MVP in the same season.

After helping deliver OKC its first championship, the Thunder rewarded their franchise cornerstone with one of the richest contracts in league history.

NBA insider provides full breakout of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's historic contract

Shortly after the news of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander securing this historic deal, ESPN's Bobby Marks provided the full breakdown of his salaries. He also noted it is the largest per-year average salary-wise for a player in NBA history.

Ad

Still with two years left on his current deal, SGA's new extension won't kick in until the 2028 season. In the first year, the reigning MVP is set to make $63.5 million. From there, his salary will steadily increase over the life of the deal.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's salary won't break the $70 million threshold until the back half of the contract. The OKC Thunder star will earn $73.6 million in 2030, followed by an astonishing $78.7 million in 2031.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since coming over to the Thunder from the LA Clippers in the Paul George trade, SGA has blossomed into one of the game's top talents. He remained loyal to the franchise despite their slow approach to a rebuild, and it has paid off nicely for him. Along with a record-setting contract, the Thunder are built to contend for the foreseeable future.

Though OKC is on the hook for a massive amount of money, Gilgeous-Alexander has shown he's a player worth investing in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More