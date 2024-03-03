NBA fans hilariously call out Stephen A. Smith's jittery reaction to seeing LeBron James: "LMAOOOO coward" 

Stephen A. Smith had a rather indifferent reaction to LeBron James' handshake when meeting him and his fellow ESPN analysts Malika Andrews, Kendrick Perkins and Bob Myers at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

The LA Lakers legend headed to the contest just nine points shy of 40,000 career points. James dapped up the analysts, but Smith just had a jittery reaction when he shook hands with the four-time NBA champion. That had fans trolling the renowned analyst.

One fan didn't mince words:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"LMAOOOO coward"

Expand Tweet

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

The comments poured in.

NBA fans trolled Stephen A. Smith for his jittery reaction when LeBron James shook hands with him before tip-off

Fans reckon Smith didn't say much after he slammed James for diverting media attention to his son Bronny after a couple of mock drafts didn't include his name.

Stephen A. Smith had put out a blunt statement criticizing James for putting the unwarranted spotlight on Bronny.

"Owe LeBron James an apology": Stephen A. Smith after the Lakers' win over the Clippers

LeBron James was a vital cog in the Lakers' win over the Clippers after his huge fourth-quarter performance drew widespread praise, including from Stephen A. Smith.

The ESPN host admitted that he owed James an apology on 'First Take.'

“I don’t do this often. I really don’t, but I owe LeBron James an apology,” Smith said.

James scored or assisted on 11 of 13 shots the Lakers made in the final stretch. He outscored the Clippers all by himself in the fourth quarter, 19-16. He made five of his seven 3-pointers to end with 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

However, the Lakers lost to the Nuggets despite his historic feat on Saturday. James had 26 points and nine assists, while Rui Hachimura dished out 23 points and three boards.

Nikola Jokic was crucial in Denver's win with 35 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Porter Jr continued his good form with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Jamal Murray propped up 24 points and 11 assists.

With the Lakers' latest loss, it remains to be seen if Smith will have anything to say about James. The analyst is known to keep his opinions vocal, but only time will tell if he calls out the four-time MVP.