NBA fans lose it as Scott Foster hands Kevin Durant a tech after ejecting Chris Paul for silly reason: "Putting up Jordan numbers"

Longtime referee Scott Foster had NBA fans irked during Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns’ 123-115 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Foster made a series of questionable calls, including ejecting Warriors veteran point guard Chris Paul late in the first half after a back-and-forth dispute.

He then called a technical foul on Durant late in the fourth quarter for bouncing the basketball off the stanchion.

Durant’s throw was fairly light and the ball bounced right back to him. So, many argued that it should have been a play-on situation, especially considering the time (19.0 seconds) and score (118-114) when the call was made.

After Durant’s tech, many fans ridiculed Foster for recklessly handing out techs:

“Scott Foster putting up [Michael] Jordan numbers tonight,” one fan said.

“Scott Foster was going for a triple-double tonight! He REALLY thinks fans go to games to see him and NOT the players,” another said.

Meanwhile, others called Foster out for trying to steal the spotlight from the players:

“He wants to be the star of the show in a [Warrior-Suns] matchup, get him out,” one fan said.

“Power-hungry old man. [I don’t know] how the league just lets him get away with giving techs out for fun,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Foster’s questionable officiating on Wednesday:

Kevin Durant leads Suns over Warriors for 5th straight win

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant was the star of the show during Phoenix’s win over Golden State.

Durant finished with a game-high 32 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three 3-pointers on 50.0% shooting. Meanwhile, his co-star, Devin Booker, recorded a near-triple-double with 25 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and two 3s on 33.3% shooting.

Phoenix led by as many as 23 points. The Warriors then fought their way back, led by 23 points and six 3s on 47.1% shooting from star shooting guard Klay Thompson. However, the Suns ultimately held on to secure the victory.

The win marked the fifth straight for the Suns (9-6), who sit fifth in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Warriors (7-9) are 11th in the West after losing seven of their last eight games.

Phoenix next plays the struggling Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) on the road on Friday.

Golden State next plays the struggling San Antonio Spurs (3-12) at home on Friday. The Spurs have lost a West-worst 10 straight games.

