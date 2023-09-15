"Whoever was voting must've been smoking" - NBA fans mercilessly roast Team USA after they rise to No.1 in FIBA rankings

After the end of the FIBA World Cup 2023, the Federation announced its updated rankings, with Team USA overcoming Spain to climb to first place. This comes as a surprise given that the Americans didn't win the title, but instead finished in fourth place.

Following FIBA's announcement, basketball fans took to social media and roasted the USA and the Federation. Many were wondering how Team USA climbed to the top of the rankings without being the best team in the FIBA World Cup:

The updated FIBA Rankings saw Team USA return to the top in spite of their fourth place in the tournament. Meanwhile, former champions Spain dropped to second after failing to reach the Top 8.

New world champions Germany climbed eight places and are now third, overcoming Australia, which is fourth, losing a spot. Runners-up Serbia is fifth, while Canada is now sixth after claiming the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Latvia, FIBA World Cup's pleasant surprise (fifth place), climbed 22 spots and is now eighth, with France dropping four after their opening round exit and falling to ninth.

Team USA putting together Redeem Team 2.0 for 2024 Olympic Games

The fourth-place finish in the FIBA World Cup disappointed the Americans, as the team failed to win the world championship for a second straight edition (2019, 2023).

It has been nine years since the USA last won a FIBA World Cup (2014), and the Americans have been world champions only twice in the past 21 years (2010, 2014).

Thus, it doesn't come as a surprise that USA Basketball is ready to put together the second edition of the 'Redeem Team' for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Redeem Team's first edition was back in 2008, when Team USA claimed the gold medal in China's Olympics, after losing the title in three straight major tournaments (2002, 2006 FIBA World Cup, 2004 Olympics).

Potentially led by LeBron James, the Americans are ready to put together a team full of megastars to win in Paris next summer, and earn their fifth consecutive Olympics gold medal.

Based on recent reports, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker are expected to commit to Team USA for next summer.

The same will most likely happen with Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green, while Joel Embiid has to make a decision on whether he will play for USA or France next season. The reigning NBA MVP holds two nationalities, so he is eligible for both national teams.

As one can imagine, if the Americans bring their megastars to Paris next summer, failure will not be an option.