NBA fans mourn death of Bulls legend Bob Love - "Made his mark on and off the court"

Chicago Bulls legend Bob Love died Monday at age 81 after a long battle with cancer. Upon hearing the news, NBA fans grievingly reflected on Love's on and off-the-court impact.

Selected by the then-Cincinnati Royals in the 1965 NBA draft's fourth round, Love spent two seasons with the franchise. Afterward, the Milwaukee Bucks picked him in the 1968 expansion draft and traded him to Chicago later that year.

Love ultimately spent nine seasons of his 11-year career with the Bulls. During that span, the versatile forward broke out and made three consecutive All-Star teams from 1971 to 1973.

Over his 592-game Chicago tenure, Love averaged 21.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 43.0%. He peaked at 25.8 ppg during the 1971-72 campaign and led the Bulls in scoring for a franchise record-tying seven consecutive seasons.

On Monday, the organization announced Love's death on X/Twitter. It highlighted his career accolades and charitable work in Chicago.

"With his No. 10 jersey hanging in the United Center rafters, his on-court achievements are forever etched in history, but Bob's impact transcended basketball," The franchise wrote.

"He became an inspirational figure and a passionate community ambassador for the Bulls, dedicating himself to charitable causes and uplifting countless lives with his motivational speeches. We are profoundly grateful for his enduring contributions and legacy both on and off the court in Chicago."

Fans began offering condolences in the post's comments section, with many reminiscing about their fond encounters with Bob Love.

"Met him as a kid, and he truly carried a joy and passion that I will never forget when meeting him! Your mark was made on and off the court in Chicago, legend!" @TawrenceWalton1 said.

"Such a shame. Met him a few years back at a Bulls game. Really nice guy. RIP, Mr. Love," @ripdemocracy22 wrote.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Love. What a gentleman! Class act. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. RIP, Bob Love," @CMartinez_1974 said.

"I met Bob twice. He was wonderful each time," @jimludes wrote.

Meanwhile, others called for Love to receive a Hall of Fame induction.

"My all-time favorite Bulls player. One of the great NBA players, and a wonderful person. Should be in the Hall of Fame. Thanks for your memories, Bob. You'll be missed," @mike_ridgeway said.

Chicago commemorated Bob Love alongside fellow Bulls legends before his death

While Bob Love didn't receive a Hall of Fame nod before his death, Chicago commemorated the legacy of its third all-time leading scorer (12,623 points).

Love is among four Bulls icons whose jerseys are retired at United Center, including Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Jerry Sloan. His No. 10 was raised to the rafters in 1994, marking the franchise's second jersey retirement.

His contributions were also recognized during the organization's inaugural Ring of Honor class in January. So, Love's influence should endure in Chicago.

