NBA fans point at Draymond Green's $100 million extension while roasting his take on life in retirement: "Guess that therapy didn't work"

Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green has never been afraid to share his opinions on NBA-related topics. The season is over for the Warriors, but Green is still around with his show and guest participation in other programs.

In a video posted by The Big Podcast on X on May 25, NBA fans took exception to Draymond Green's comments on fines and how they might impact his retirement.

"The fines to me don't make sense. As hard as we work to accumulate wealth, coming from situations that most people never make it out and then you get fined the way we get fined, it’s actually not set up for us to be wealthy after we’re done playing.

“This job is not set up, the way we’re taxed, the way we’re fined. This job ain’t never been set up for us to be wealthy after we’re done playing. And you know, you hear about all these programs. This program is to teach this guy this, but if I do something wrong, I lose $100,000.”

A couple of fans criticized Draymond Green for not accepting his responsibility in some of these situations.

"Guess that therapy didn’t work," a user wrote under the clip.

"The lack of accountability," another user chimed in.

One fan agreed with the take, saying that something must change about taxes for NBA players.

"He's right, the fact that NBA players are the only ones in the USA that are taxed is really not fair, this has to change," this person stated.

Another fan noted that Green signed a 4 year, $100 million deal with the Warriors last year, which doesn't align with his claims.

"Draymond signed a $100 million deal, what is he talking about?" one fan asked.

More fans recalled that he has a lucrative deal and should be fine even after getting all the fines he got this season.

"I think your 25 million a year you’ll be ok," a fan commented.

"It very much is set up for you to be wealthy after you’re done playing," another fan said.

How many times was Draymond Green suspended this season?

Draymond Green is known for his unexpected outbursts, which often cost him and his team. The 2023-24 campaign was no exception, given that he was suspended two times.

First, he choked Rudy Gobert after grabbing him in a headlock, which granted him a five-game suspension in November. A month later, he hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face, which started a beef with the Phoenix Suns' big man.

According to SI, the first suspension cost him $769,000 and the second one cost him $154,000 per game. The latter incident was a wake-up call for Green, who saw a counselor before returning to action.