NBA Fans React to Aaron Gordon’s Unmatched Performance in Heartbreaking Loss vs Steph Curry’s Warriors

Aaron Gordon caught fire in the Denver Nuggets’ season opener, pouring in a career-high 50 points in a 137-131 loss to the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors.Gordon knocked down a personal-best 10 three-pointers on 11 attempts and finished 17-of-21 from the field. He also grabbed eight rebounds and went a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line in 38 minutes.It was the second 50-point game of the young season and of the night, as reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 55 in the OKC Thunder’s double-overtime win over the Indiana Pacers. Fans drew comparisons between the two performances.“A real respectable 50-point game unlike SGA with 50 FTA,” one said.“He didn’t need 20 free throws, this is what a real 50 bomb looks like,” another said.“Pure ethical hoops, this is the NBA I love,” another commented.Some, however, were disappointed that Aaron Gordon's big night came in a loss.Dylan #1 Hidden Cloud Ninja☁️⚡️ @GodofAllShinobiLINKJokic and Murray sold so heavy not even funny²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGameLINKJokic sold u brother, im sorryKadenAbs @KadenAbernathyLINKJamal should’ve passed to you instead of trying to be the heroNikola Jokic recorded a triple-double with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists but managed only five points on 14 shots in the second half. Jamal Murray added 25 points and 10 assists, but the Nuggets faded in overtime as the Warriors took control.Steph Curry led Golden State with 42 points, seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and six three-pointers. Jimmy Butler added 21, Jonathan Kuminga scored 14, Draymond Green and Al Horford had 13 each, and Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski contributed 11 apiece.Aaron Gordon opens up on focus for 2025-26 seasonEarlier this week, Aaron Gordon talked about the role he wants to play for the Nuggets. Despite his 50-point outburst in the opener, he said his main focus this year isn’t scoring.“We have so much talent on the offensive side. I’m not even really worried about it,” Gordon said (per Denver Post).Denver retooled its roster in the offseason, adding Cameron Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown Jr. while losing Michael Porter Jr. and Russell Westbrook.“Really, I’m just worried about defense,” Gordon said. “I’m gonna just turn up on that end of the floor and let the cards fall where they may after that.”Up next for the Nuggets is their home opener against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.