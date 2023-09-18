“Danny Green is the random polar bear in Texas” – NBA fans react hilariously to top 5 players on Mike Breen’s ‘Bang’ list 

The NBA has had its iconic moments from different people, whether they're players, coaches, or even from the media. It's known around the league that Mike Breen is one of the best people in the broadcasting department, as he's covered so many big games around the association.

Breen is known to many for his one-word catchphrase, which is "bang." He's said it in regular-season games, and he's also said it in the finals. Usually, he says it when a player successfully makes a three-pointer in a critical situation, and whenever fans hear it, it means the game is intense and a must-watch.

On X, a top-five ranking of players who have gotten the "bang" call from Breen has surfaced.

Steph Curry takes the number one spot with 41 bangs, Klay Thompson trails him at second, with 28, and Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James are all tied for third with nine. Danny Green stands alone in the fourth spot with eight, and James Harden and Kawhi Leonard wrap up the list with seven bangs.

Breen is an icon and most fans have shown how much they appreciate his commitment to the game of basketball. NBA fans have also been haunted by his "bang" calls when it's against their teams.

Best Mike Breen "Bang" calls in the NBA

There have been a few memorable calls from Mike Breen in the league. Over the last 10 years, many have recognized it to be one of the most recognizable calls in the broadcast.

With that, here are some of the best "bang" calls from Breen in the NBA:

LA Lakers - 2006

Back in 2006, the LA Lakers were the seventh seed coming into the postseason, and they matched up against the Phoenix Suns in the first round. Although the Lakers lost the series, they left a memorable moment in Game 4.

Miami Heat - 2013

During the 2013 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat were in a tough situation against the San Antonio Spurs. The Texas team was near to ending the series, but Ray Allen's three-pointer extended the series to seven games.

The words "Rebound Bosh, back out to Allen! His three-pointer... BANG!" still haunt Spurs fans to this day.

Golden State Warriors - 2016

The shot that Steph Curry made against the Oklahoma City Thunder back in the 2016 playoffs is still remembered by many to this day. Curry's shot was game-changing that it brought Kevin Durant to join the Golden State Warriors during the summer.

Breen loved the shot so much that he said "bang" not just once, but twice.

