"Warriors really got the next Embiid lol", "He finna prove everybody wrong" - NBA fans react to James Wiseman's emphatic return to action at the Las Vegas Summer League

The 2022 Summer League saw James Wiseman's long-awaited return to action. The Golden State Warriors' young center missed an entire season. NBA fans were ecstatic to see the big man back on the floor.

The No.2 pick from the 2020 draft has been a favorite of the Warriors fanbase. Touted as a gifted prospect, Wiseman has garnered attention for his potential and skill set.

Wiseman has missed time with injuries. Coming off a knee injury, Wiseman returned to the Warriors' lineup at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Putting up 11 points, two rebounds, and two blocks in 19 minutes, Wiseman performed well against the San Antonio Spurs.

Watching the Warriors center back in the lineup garnered positive attention from fans. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to seeing Wiseman play again:

Bryce 🏀 @poolewrldd Jordan poole and James wiseman off the bench next year Jordan poole and James wiseman off the bench next year https://t.co/AEQlZZojln

Alex 👋 @dbs408 Warriors 1-0 in the James Wiseman Summer League Era Warriors 1-0 in the James Wiseman Summer League Era https://t.co/9hmeyrZtKV

🇬🇭Poppin🇳🇱 @Jamnn94 Las vegas summer league when they see Ryan Rollins, Moses Moody, Johnathan Kuminga, Patrick Baldwin Jr, and James Wiseman on the starting line up Las vegas summer league when they see Ryan Rollins, Moses Moody, Johnathan Kuminga, Patrick Baldwin Jr, and James Wiseman on the starting line up https://t.co/c6CdRqfBGJ

Isaiah @RatiodByTrey @NBA Warriors really got the next Embiid lol @NBA Warriors really got the next Embiid lol

wassupworld @neverknewmeg @baby_face_goat Wiseman played well , More Rebounds they just pushing him out the way down there . I know only 16 mins but 2 rebounds just not accept for someone 7 ft . @baby_face_goat Wiseman played well , More Rebounds they just pushing him out the way down there . I know only 16 mins but 2 rebounds just not accept for someone 7 ft .

Silky Johnson @Hoopassion @statmuse He would’ve got a lot more buckets if his teammates weren’t a bunch of ball hogs @statmuse He would’ve got a lot more buckets if his teammates weren’t a bunch of ball hogs😭

Eric Randle @EricRandle5 @anthonyVslater Wiseman looking really good especially defensively. Excellent timing on his blocks and he is clearly very dominant. Just summer league but boy can we really use that rim protection. I know folks high on the Clippers but folks best watch out for GS getting the repeat. Go Dubs!! @anthonyVslater Wiseman looking really good especially defensively. Excellent timing on his blocks and he is clearly very dominant. Just summer league but boy can we really use that rim protection. I know folks high on the Clippers but folks best watch out for GS getting the repeat. Go Dubs!!

Pragmatic Pessimistic #Vaccinated @cagomez

"do not over react"

"do not over react"

"do not over react"

"do not over react"

"do not over react"

"do not over react"

"do not over react" @anthonyVslater *breathes deeply*"do not over react""do not over react""do not over react""do not over react""do not over react""do not over react""do not over react" @anthonyVslater *breathes deeply*"do not over react""do not over react""do not over react""do not over react""do not over react""do not over react""do not over react"

Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe These Wiseman blocks These Wiseman blocks 👀👀👀

Making a solid comeback after 15 months off the court, James Wiseman impressed in limited minutes. Although his rebounding numbers and foul-prone defensive style could raise concerns, Wiseman shows the potential to grow into a valuable piece.

Golden State Warriors snatch a win on James Wiseman's return

Jonathan Kuminga in action for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors celebrated Wiseman's return with a 86-85 win against the Spurs.

Although Wiseman was on a minute's restriction, the big man made valuable contributions to the winning effort. Wiseman's blocks and defensive effort had a positive impact on the game.

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA Excellent defense in drop by Wiseman. Stays low and disciplined, doesn't fall for the fake, and stays vertical to force the miss. We're seeing *flashes* of a leap defensively. Excellent defense in drop by Wiseman. Stays low and disciplined, doesn't fall for the fake, and stays vertical to force the miss. We're seeing *flashes* of a leap defensively. https://t.co/z5F6L5Lv7e

While James Wiseman impacted the defensive end of the floor, Golden State saw Jonathan Kuminga and Mac McClung open an offensive clinic.

NBA @NBA



His statline: 28 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST Leading scorer for the @warriors tonight? Jonathan KumingaHis statline: 28 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST Leading scorer for the @warriors tonight? Jonathan Kuminga 💪His statline: 28 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST https://t.co/jWgOszoLWt

Kuminga and McClung controlled the game, combining for 50 points. The Warriors benefitted from the efficient scoring from McClung, who shot 60% from the field.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



Mac McClung putting on a show. Mac McClung putting on a show. 🔥 https://t.co/vBkRmakFRW

Quinndary Weatherspoon, who had 11 points on the night, also contributed.

The remainder of the roster struggled with scoring. After a furious offensive charge speared by McClung, Kuminga put the game away.

While the execution down the stretch wasn't the most impressive, the Dubs notched their first win in the 2022 Summer League.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far