"Warriors really got the next Embiid lol", "He finna prove everybody wrong" - NBA fans react to James Wiseman's emphatic return to action at the Las Vegas Summer League

The 2022 Summer League saw James Wiseman's long-awaited return to action. The Golden State Warriors' young center missed an entire season. NBA fans were ecstatic to see the big man back on the floor.
The No.2 pick from the 2020 draft has been a favorite of the Warriors fanbase. Touted as a gifted prospect, Wiseman has garnered attention for his potential and skill set.
Wiseman has missed time with injuries. Coming off a knee injury, Wiseman returned to the Warriors' lineup at the Las Vegas Summer League.
Putting up 11 points, two rebounds, and two blocks in 19 minutes, Wiseman performed well against the San Antonio Spurs.
Watching the Warriors center back in the lineup garnered positive attention from fans. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to seeing Wiseman play again:
Making a solid comeback after 15 months off the court, James Wiseman impressed in limited minutes. Although his rebounding numbers and foul-prone defensive style could raise concerns, Wiseman shows the potential to grow into a valuable piece.
Golden State Warriors snatch a win on James Wiseman's return
The Warriors celebrated Wiseman's return with a 86-85 win against the Spurs.
Although Wiseman was on a minute's restriction, the big man made valuable contributions to the winning effort. Wiseman's blocks and defensive effort had a positive impact on the game.
While James Wiseman impacted the defensive end of the floor, Golden State saw Jonathan Kuminga and Mac McClung open an offensive clinic.
Kuminga and McClung controlled the game, combining for 50 points. The Warriors benefitted from the efficient scoring from McClung, who shot 60% from the field.
Quinndary Weatherspoon, who had 11 points on the night, also contributed.
The remainder of the roster struggled with scoring. After a furious offensive charge speared by McClung, Kuminga put the game away.
While the execution down the stretch wasn't the most impressive, the Dubs notched their first win in the 2022 Summer League.