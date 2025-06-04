NBA fans react to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's brother Thomasi's highlight tape: "Very first clip is him getting to the free throw line"

MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been playfully labeled a “free throw merchant” by NBA Twitter due to his knack for drawing fouls — a running joke that gained even more traction during the Thunder’s NBA Finals run. Now, fans have extended the bit to his younger brother, Thomasi.
Thomasi, who played for Santa Monica City College, had his February 2024 Ballislife highlight reel resurface on X, bringing new attention to his game.
The reel opens with Thomasi finishing an and-one layup through contact, sparking comparisons to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's foul-drawing style, amplified by his similar herky-jerky movements.
“Hilarious that the very first clip is him getting to the free throw line,” one fan said.
Others were shocked to discover that the 2024-25 MVP had a brother who played in such a similar fashion.
At 24, Thomasi hasn’t made it to the NBA like his older brother, who now has the chance to become the first scoring champion to win an NBA title since Shaquille O’Neal in the 1999-2000 season.
Fans also floated alternative comparisons for Thomasi’s style and potential.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives heartfelt shoutout to his other ‘brothers’ in MVP speech
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defeated Nikola Jokic for the MVP, setting the season’s scoring record and leading OKC to a franchise-best 68 wins and the top seed in the West.
In his MVP acceptance speech, SGA gave a touching tribute to his teammates, describing them as more than just colleagues.
“I can’t say enough how much you guys mean to me, and not only as a basketball player, but as family,” he said.
“I know you guys know that we do everything together, on and off the court, we do shopping, we eat. You guys are really like my brothers ... Without you guys, none of this would be possible. I want you guys to know that this award is your award, too.”
The Thunder, often seen as a college-like unit due to their tight bond and youth, will see their chemistry tested in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.
OKC Thunder Fan? Check out the latest OKC Thunder depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.