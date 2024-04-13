NBA fans roast All-NBA Team and award voters as MVP race enters final stages: "Kendrick Perkins makes a living saying the dumbest s**t possible"

The awards for the 2023-24 NBA season are one of the most highly anticipated by fans. It's the culmination of a player's hard work, which deserves to be rewarded by the league and those who will be voting. However, some fans have lost their trust in other voters.

Last year, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid finally won his first MVP award. Unfortunately, not everyone was happy that the Cameroonian center won over Nikola Jokic, who many believe should've won for the third straight year. However many claim that former player Kendrick Perkins helped change the narrative when he brought up the race issue.

For this reason, fans had a few discussions in online forums regarding those who will be voting for postseason awards. On Reddit, a few NBA fans talked about the pool of voters who will likely affect the results.

One Redditor brought up the fact that NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith, as well as Perkins, have the power to influence the narrative. Their opinions could affect how other members of the media might decide which players get to earn an award.

A few fans shared their thoughts on who the award voters might be and how they could change the course of the league's history.

"Perkins makes a living on saying the dumbest s**t humanly possibly. He's espns dumb a*s." one Redditor said.

One Reddit user hasn't moved on from the mistakes of last season's voting.

"Last year Mark Jackson left Jokic out of the top 5 on his MVP ballot, and later claimed it was a mistake. I'm sorry, but that's a huge mistake, which should disqualify him from having the privilege to vote on awards. That is totally inexcusable, even if it was a mistake (I don't think it was)."

Miscto3 generalized TV personalities as the ones making a mistake.

"I have no problem with beat writers voting. I don’t think a Knicks beat writer is gonna put Brunson 1/2/3 on his ballot just because he’s in NY. National writers are also fine. More often than not it’s the TV people that make stupid votes. If you don’t write articles, you shouldn’t vote. It should strictly be writers."

"While it is true that Perkins is a racist, the real reason he shouldn't have a vote is because he's a f*****g moron," one user said.

Other user wrote:

"We have more access and understanding of how little these people know and watch. SAS doesn’t even watch his own fucking team."

A few fans mentioned that there's nothing different in how voters get to choose winners.

Another user added that nothing has changed:

"He probably started watching a few years ago, mvp debate complaints have been a thing probably since its inception. I mean for crying out loud people still complain about the two Nash won."

One user commented:

"This is exactly the same as it has always been; the only difference is now everyone has a social media account so you know they are all idiots."

With the season coming to a close, fans are eager to find out who the MVP will be.

Who led the NBA MVP ladder?

As the season comes to a close, fans saw which stars took over and led their team to relevancy. With only a few games left, the NBA MVP race is over, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic led the race.

The Nuggets are atop the Western Conference standings with a 56-24 record. Jokic is averaging 26.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and nine assists this season. For that, he could win his third MVP award.

