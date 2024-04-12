How to watch 2024 NBA playoffs? TV Schedule, Channel and Live stream details

The 2024 NBA playoffs are right around the corner and the top teams are gearing up for their chances at the title. The regular season is scheduled to end on April 14 and the bottom four teams from each conference will gear up for the Play-In Tournament.

How to watch 2024 NBA Playoffs: TV Channels

NBA fans can watch all the Play-IN Tournament on TNT and ESPN. As for the playoffs, all the games will be broadcast on ESPN, TNT, ABC and NBA TV. ABC has the exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2024 NBA Finals.

How to watch 2024 NBA Playoffs: Live stream

Fans can also live stream playoff games online and watch the pre-game, game action as well as post-game interviews. You can live stream games on FuboTV, NBA League Pass, Hulu, YouTube TV and Sling. All these platforms charge users a basic subscription.

2024 NBA Playoffs schedule

From the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves to the Dallas Mavericks, some of the top teams are ready for the first round of the NBA playoffs. However, other historically big teams like the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers have work to do before they can think of playoffs.

Before the NBA playoffs begin, four teams, seventh to 10th seed in each conference will participate in the Play-In Tournament. The Play-In Tournament will decide the 7th and the 8th seed in each conference. The Play-In Tournament is scheduled to take place between April 16 to April 19.

The 2024 NBA playoffs will begin on April 20, when teams will face each other in the first round of the playoffs. After the first round, the conference semi-finals are set to start on May 6. However, if some of the first-round series ends early, the winners can start their second round as early as May 4-5.

The conference finals are scheduled to start May 21-22. However, if two respective opponents have their previous series concluded early, the schedule for their series can move to as early as May 19-20.

The NBA Finals is scheduled to start on June 6 and will end on June 23, if the series goes seven games. Here is the schedule for all seven games of the 2024 NBA Finals.

Game 1: Thursday, June 6.

Game 2: June 9: Sunday.

Game 3: Wednesday, June 12.

Game 4: Friday, June 14.

Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, June 17.

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, June 20.

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 23.