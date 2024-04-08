“You don’t see that in the NBA playoffs”: Colin Cowherd draws striking parallels between Caitlin Clark and Michael Jordan

Sports media personality Colin Cowherd drew a comparison between women’s basketball phenom Caitlin Clark and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan. There’s no denying that Caitlin Clark has elevated women's basketball to new heights.

“I think Caitlin’s got magic dust, and I don’t think you get it very often. I think Michael had it. I think Tiger had it. Tiger changed my viewing habits on Sunday,” Colin said.

”I was flying back from Chicago , I was sitting there in the lounge and I looked over and every single person was on their phone watching. And I went to grab something to eat and I just kind of looked at everybody. You don’t see that in the NBA playoffs,” he added.

Colin highlights the fact that there is an inherent difference between the two iconic figures in the game of basketball—one retired while the other has only just begun.

Short of an NCAA title, Caitlin Clark has accomplished everything expected of her during her collegiate career.

The 22-year-old shattered the 50-year-old NCAA all-time scoring record during a dominant regular season and led the Iowa Hawkeyes to a thrilling NCAA tournament final.

What's next for Caitlin Clark after a record-breaking NCAA career?

Caitlin Clark has opted to bypass her senior year and has declared for the upcoming WNBA draft.

The projected top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft will soon know where she will launch her professional basketball career. The Indiana Fever holds the top pick in the WNBA Draft, set for April 15th in Brooklyn and televised on ESPN.

Before turning pro, Clark might take a detour to Paris to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Though a scheduling conflict forced her to miss the USA Basketball training camp in Cleveland (per ESPN), another Team USA invitation could still land her a spot on either the prestigious 5-on-5 or 3x3 Olympic team.

Team USA has yet to reveal its final roster, leaving the wait on Caitlin Clark. The Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26th to August 11th.

