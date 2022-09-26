NBA fans send in comical reactions to Kawhi Leonard's "fun guy" comments on its fourth anniversary - "He hasn’t laughed once since", "Russell Westbrook has played an entire year on four teams since this video"

Four years ago, Kawhi Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors. In his introductory press conference, he made the following comments, which would go down as one of the most memorable moments in NBA history.

“I’m a fun guy. Obviously I love the game of basketball. I mean there’s more questions you have to ask me in order for me to tell you about myself.”

Leonard played with the Raptors for one year. However, he led them to their first and only NBA title in 2019 against the Golden State Warriors in the Finals. Leonard's comments starkly contrasted his personality, and r/NBA reacted to the same on its fourth anniversary.

Predicting LA Clippers' lineups with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and John Wall

Moving into the 2022-23 season, the LA Clippers have perhaps the most well-rounded team in the Western Conference. Their roster includes formidable starters and role players.

The starting lineup will likely include John Wall, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann and Ivica Zubac. The trio of John Wall, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard could be termed a super team. All three have received All-NBA honors at some point in their careers.

The ten-man rotation could include Luke Kennard, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr., Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson.

The depth at each position is remarkable. On the bench, four of the Clippers' five second-unit players averaged 10-plus points last season, and two averaged more than fifteen.

Another remarkable feat is that all five of these players shot considerably above league average on three-point shots. Robert Covington (37.8%) and Luke Kennard (44.4%) combined for more than ten attempted threes a game with high efficiency. Kennard led the league in three-point percentage last season.

Health seems to be the only question for this team. In a Q&A at the KIA forum, Paul George said he has been putting in work this offseason.

"Other than getting married, I haven't taken any time off this summer," George said. "Every week I've just been punching the clock, punching the time sheet.

“You’re gonna see the best of PG this year,” he said. Speaking at an event for ticket holders tonight, Paul George said he barely took any time off of training in the offseason to get in prime shape. “You’re gonna see the best of PG this year,” he said. https://t.co/Xs4AvKiFcO

"Just wanting to get better, wanting to stay in shape. Worked on my body a ton, working on my game a ton. I'm healthy going into the season." (via) Sports Illustrated

The floor spacing, talent off the bench and star-power have made the Clippers a force to be reckoned with in the NBA this season.

