"So the Lakers really about to dominate Summer League huh?", "LAKERS SUMMER LEAGUE TEAM >>>> LAST YEARS ACTUAL LAKERS SQUAD" - NBA fans send in hilarious reactions as the LA Lakers Summer League team shines at the 2022 California Classic

Although the LA Lakers had a rather disappointing season, their fans are in for a treat. With the 2022 California Classic Summer League seeing the young Lakers squad in full swing, fans sent in some hilarious reactions.

The LA Lakers have enjoyed some rather surprising results in the Summer League. Having watched Austin Reaves earn a spot on the roster last year, Summer League creates the opportunity to scout new talent.

The Lakers have seen similar developments during the 2022 California Classic. Featuring some talented players in Max Christie, Jay Huff and Cole Swider, the Lakers also have basketball royalty.

Shareef O'Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr. have drawn a lot of attention to the Lakers' summer-league team.

The young squad has enjoyed a series of dominant outings. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Sean Davis @Sean_Davi This Lakers summer league team is better defensively already than last year's Lakers team was

Ralph Mason @Ralph_MasonJr Lakers Summer League guys who have impressed



Jay Huff anchoring the paint defensively



Scotty Pippen Jr overall offensive skill-set



Max Christie’s impressive defense



Jay Huff anchoring the paint defensively

Scotty Pippen Jr overall offensive skill-set

Max Christie's impressive defense

Cole Swider a sniper

DTLF @DantheLakersFAN LAKERS SUMMER LEAGUE TEAM >>>> LAST YEARS ACTUAL LAKERS SQUAD

Letting Go @ProvideContext Jay Huff doesn’t belong in the Summer League. He belongs in the NBA.



Letting Go @ProvideContext Jay Huff doesn't belong in the Summer League. He belongs in the NBA.

If the Lakers are too dumb to see it, I promise you that he will get a contract from someone else and will make them regret it.

LAKERS FOR LIFE  @LakersFo4Life So the Lakers really about to dominate the Summer League huh?

Sr. @MookSrBurner I saw a lakers fan say "that's one" after beating the Miami Heat in a summer league game

Reaves Fanatic @GoatJamesss The Lakers summer league team plays harder than the actual team

The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA Whole Lakers summer league roster looking NBA ready against these guys 🤣

DTLF @DantheLakersFAN 🏽 🏽 🏽 Back to back Triple Digits for our Summer league Lakers!

Josh Toussaint @josh2saint I’m pretty damn excited to see the Lakers in Summer League.



Josh Toussaint @josh2saint I'm pretty damn excited to see the Lakers in Summer League.

Honestly, it's been the most consistently enjoyable thing about the Lakers the past 8ish years.

Trevor @OozingLAL Watching this summer league lakers team rn is so refreshing after having to watch the main roster last season

The Lakers are currently 2-0 in the California Classic. Coming off dominant wins against the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors, the young Lakers showed potential.

While several players are vying to join the roster, the Las Vegas Summer League awaits them. The Lakers still have their final game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday before heading to Vegas.

What makes the LA Lakers Summer League team so special?

The LA Lakers California Classic team from 2021

The 2022 Summer League squad has already seen some standout stars. While the roster has seen the return of Mac McClung, the breakout performers have been Cole Swider, Jay Huff and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Swider has been nothing short of money from beyond the arc. Showing the ability to shoot off the catch and off the dribble, Swider makes his case for joining the Lakers.

Swish Cultures @swishcultures_ He's crazy efficient and has a combined 8 threes in 2 games under 19 minutes per game 🗣 @JordanRichardSC 6'9 sharpshooter Cole Swider ( @coleswider21 ) is a nice pickup for the Lakers

Huff has provided quality minutes at the 5 in the Summer-League. While primarily setting solid screens and anchoring the defense. Huff has also been a ferocious rim-runner on the offensive end.

Aram Cannuscio @AC__Hoops Jay Huff runs the floor, spots up in the corner and hits the C&S 3.



Aram Cannuscio @AC__Hoops Jay Huff runs the floor, spots up in the corner and hits the C&S 3.

Continues to have a great early Summer League impact for the Lakers.

Finally, Scottie Pippen's son, Scotty Pippen Jr., has stood out amongst his peers. Going undrafted, Pippen Jr. has made the most of his two-way contract. Displaying his knack for running the offense, the junior out of Vanderbilt has shown tremendous upside as a point guard.

LakeShow @LakeShowCP



15 points

8 assists

3 steals



4-of-7 FG

6-of-7 FT



LakeShow @LakeShowCP

15 points

8 assists

3 steals

4-of-7 FG

6-of-7 FT

Scotty Pippen Jr shining once again in his second Summer League game for the Lakers

Lakers No.35 pick Max Christie has also come into his own as a perimeter threat and defensive force.

Aram Cannuscio @AC__Hoops Fantastic hustle from Max Christie to get 2 consecutive offensive boards and then finds Cole Swider open on the wing for 3

Overall, the team has played with immense passion and desire. WIth defense being the driving force, the squad have really shown tremendous on-court chemistry with an infectious energy buzzing about them.

LSH @_LSH24 Lakers summer league team out here hustling vs Miami Heat

Recording sizeable wins while scoring over 100 points in their two games so far, the Summer League has given Lakers fans something to be excited about.

