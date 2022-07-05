"So the Lakers really about to dominate Summer League huh?", "LAKERS SUMMER LEAGUE TEAM >>>> LAST YEARS ACTUAL LAKERS SQUAD" - NBA fans send in hilarious reactions as the LA Lakers Summer League team shines at the 2022 California Classic

Although the LA Lakers had a rather disappointing season, their fans are in for a treat. With the 2022 California Classic Summer League seeing the young Lakers squad in full swing, fans sent in some hilarious reactions.
The LA Lakers have enjoyed some rather surprising results in the Summer League. Having watched Austin Reaves earn a spot on the roster last year, Summer League creates the opportunity to scout new talent.
The Lakers have seen similar developments during the 2022 California Classic. Featuring some talented players in Max Christie, Jay Huff and Cole Swider, the Lakers also have basketball royalty.
Shareef O'Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr. have drawn a lot of attention to the Lakers' summer-league team.
The young squad has enjoyed a series of dominant outings. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
The Lakers are currently 2-0 in the California Classic. Coming off dominant wins against the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors, the young Lakers showed potential.
While several players are vying to join the roster, the Las Vegas Summer League awaits them. The Lakers still have their final game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday before heading to Vegas.
What makes the LA Lakers Summer League team so special?
The 2022 Summer League squad has already seen some standout stars. While the roster has seen the return of Mac McClung, the breakout performers have been Cole Swider, Jay Huff and Scotty Pippen Jr.
Swider has been nothing short of money from beyond the arc. Showing the ability to shoot off the catch and off the dribble, Swider makes his case for joining the Lakers.
Huff has provided quality minutes at the 5 in the Summer-League. While primarily setting solid screens and anchoring the defense. Huff has also been a ferocious rim-runner on the offensive end.
Finally, Scottie Pippen's son, Scotty Pippen Jr., has stood out amongst his peers. Going undrafted, Pippen Jr. has made the most of his two-way contract. Displaying his knack for running the offense, the junior out of Vanderbilt has shown tremendous upside as a point guard.
Lakers No.35 pick Max Christie has also come into his own as a perimeter threat and defensive force.
Overall, the team has played with immense passion and desire. WIth defense being the driving force, the squad have really shown tremendous on-court chemistry with an infectious energy buzzing about them.
Recording sizeable wins while scoring over 100 points in their two games so far, the Summer League has given Lakers fans something to be excited about.