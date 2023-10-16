"When them genetics kick in it’s all over" - NBA fans send in rib-tickling reactions as LeBron James attends Zhuri James' volleyball game

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and in year 21 there is almost nothing more left to accomplish. At the same time, he is a family man and always has high praise for his wife Savannah and his three children, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

LeBron James usually offers highlights from his family life on social media. On Sunday, "The King" posted a video from his daughter's volleyball game. James attended the game to support his daughter, Zhuri.

"Another One in the making! Uh-Oh!! Let’s Gooooooo Munchin!!" James wrote in the caption.

His video went viral and created a plethora of reactions from NBA fans:

"When them genetics kick in it’s all over," a user wrote.

When LeBron James wrote an emotional social media post for his daughter Zhuri

Back in November, LeBron James wrote an emotional post on Instagram to share his love for his daughter, Zhuri.

"You're my heartbeat! Thank you for allowing me to live! I LOVE YOU mami face!" LeBron James wrote.

His daughter Zhuri was born on October 22, 2014. She usually goes viral because of the videos that her parents post on their social media accounts. She also has her own social media accounts and a YouTube channel.

Back in the summer, she went viral for preventing her mother from cursing during the ESPY's Awards, where LeBron claimed the award for breaking Kareem Adbul-Jabbar's record and becoming the all-time scoring leader.

The entire James family was on the stage and Savannah gave a speech, praising her husband for his illustrious NBA career. Savannah was planning to curse to end the speech, but Zhuri stopped her, offering a hilarious moment.

It looks like LeBron James' children could pursue a professional sports career. His older son, Bronny, is expected to spend this season with the University of South California and then declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

Bronny, who is 19 years old, suffered a cardiac arrest in late July, but he is expected to make his return to the floor soon. LeBron, who has revealed his intention to play with his son before retiring, has dedicated year 21 to Bronny.

For his part, Bryce James, who is 16, could play for Ohio State after getting a scholarship offer last month.