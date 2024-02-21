NBA fans in shambles after Draymond Green brags about coaching an NCAA team: "You’d make Bobby Knight seem like Mother Teresa"

Draymond Green is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He is a four-time champ with four All-Star selections and the Defensive Player of the Year award winner in 2017. Green is also considered the Golden State Warriors’ vocal leader and their second-best playmaker behind Steph Curry.

Green has one of the game’s best basketball IQs and is a genius when it comes to reading the game. He often outsmarts opponents by anticipating their plans and strategies. The Dubs may not have been a dynasty without his sometimes underrated impact.

Draymond Green may have more use of his smarts if and when he decides to coach after retiring. Recently, he commented on X (formerly Twitter) that he would “destroy” college basketball coaches if he competed against them. Green is confident that he would be significantly better than the current batch of play-callers in collegiate hoops.

Fans quickly reacted to his bold claims:

“The problem is that You’d make Bobby Knight seem like Mother Teresa.”

The late Bob Knight was legendary for his volatility. He had several testy encounters with the media and was even arrested for physically confronting a police officer. Knight had a no-holds-barred approach that some would consider reckless or overboard.

The legendary Indiana Hoosiers coach was so obsessed with winning that he was even once accused of choking a player. Some of his reported methods were unorthodox but his success made him an icon. He was innovative, detailed, passionate and always fiercely competitive. Almost all of his players love him. Some of them loathe him.

Bob Knight’s legendary outbursts may not even come close to what Draymond Green has done as a player. The Warriors’ defensive lynchpin, just this year alone, choked Rudy Gobert and slapped Jusuf Nurkic. It became so bad that the NBA had to indefinitely suspend him until he met league and team conditions.

Draymond Green’s coaching inclination will have to be shelved for now

If Draymond Green has any plans of coaching, he will have to put that on hold for now. He will have to concentrate on leading his teammates to at least a play-in tournament berth. Green would have to be the team’s on-court coach to help the Golden State Warriors down the stretch of the 2023-24 season.

Following a 140-137 win over the Utah Jazz leading into the All-Star break, the Warriors improved their record to 27-26. They are still in 10th place in the Western Conference with the Jazz (26-30) and the Houston Rockets (24-30) as their closest pursuers.

The Warriors are barely holding on to the 10th spot, which will give them the last ticket to the play-in tournament. Draymond Green, Steph Curry and the Dubs have vowed to do all they can to bag a postseason berth even if they have to go through the pre-playoff format.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr will need Green to give it everything he can to keep the team afloat and hopefully barge into the playoffs. For now, he will have to stop thinking of ways how he can destroy some of the best collegiate coaches.