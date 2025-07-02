NBA fans in splits as Kevin Durant takes brutal shot at Dorian Finney-Smith on LeBron James' podcast: "Bron loved that lmaoo"

Kevin Durant appeared as a guest in the latest episode of “Mind the Game” podcast co-hosted by LeBron James and Steve Nash on Tuesday. The three former MVPs discussed the best shots to take early or late in the game. Nash, Durant’s former Brooklyn Nets coach, encouraged the mid-range shot to soften up the defense when a layup or a 3-pointer is not available.
Durant and James agreed with the assessment of the legendary point guard. KD said teams should not force a 3-pointer late in the shot clock by giving it to somebody like Dorian Finney-Smith or Royce O’Neale.
Fans promptly reacted to Durant’s comments:
On Monday, news came out that Finney-Smith, who played alongside LeBron James last season in LA, signed with the Houston Rockets. DFS joined Kevin Durant in Houston after the Phoenix Suns traded KD to the Rockets late last month. KD’s comments weren't lost on fans, who had read about the latest on Finney-Smith.
KD likely mentioned Dorian Finney-Smith because he was part of the supporting cast around James and Luka Doncic in LA. Sometimes, late in the shot clock, the Lakers would look for a 3-pointer and end up giving the ball to DFS or Rui Hachimura.
Durant also gave Royce O’Neale, another 3-and-D specialist, as an example because they were teammates for a few seasons in Brooklyn and in Phoenix. O’Neale also had opportunities to shoot 3-pointers with time winding down.
Dorian Finney-Smith adds forward depth to Houston Rockets behind Kevin Durant
The biggest offseason move in the NBA happened between the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets. Houston sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick of the 2025 draft, and four second-rounders to acquire Kevin Durant.
The Rockets did not just stop with Durant. They added another perimeter threat who can hound opposing wings and perimeter players on defense.
Last season, Dorian Finney-Smith averaged 8.7 points behind 44.8% shooting, including 41.1% from deep. He can help space the floor for a team whose lack of an outside threat was exposed by the Golden State Warriors in this year’s playoffs.
Meanwhile, Kevin Durant’s arrival moves Amen Thompson to the small forward spot. Durant averaged 26.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 4.2 apg last season. KD shot 52.7%, including 43.0% from behind the arc. Ime Udoka now has two proven shooters who can open the floor for Alperen Sengun and Thompson.
