NBA fans in splits over LeBron James' ex-teammate's hilarious Rob Pelinka Valentine's Day post

LeBron James' former teammate, Kevin Love, went on social media to upload a hilarious Valentine's Day post that features Lakers GM Rob Pelinka as well as his wine brand, Chosen Family Wines. He and his then-Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, Channing Frye, launched the wine brand in 2016.

The Miami Heat veteran posted a special Valentine's Day discount for the wine on Instagram. Love humorously referenced one of the biggest trades in NBA history, the trade between Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.

He also hilariously used LA Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka's image in a joke Valentine's Day card that read:

"I wouldn't trade you for anything ;)"

Love's caption for the post read:

"Well would you Luka this!!! The best gift is one that you can both share and enjoy with the people you love! Visit chosenfamilywines.com and use code LOVE10 to get 10% off your order 🍷 (code expires 2/28/25). Happy Valentine’s Day from @chosenfamilywines 🍷😘🌹"

Fans on social media were in shambles as LeBron James' former teammate uploaded one of the wittiest and funniest posts to promote his wine brand. Here's some said on Instagram:

"Bro retired and came back to the ig on sum Jordan type run😭🙏"

Fan Reaction

"Kevin really on some “what’re they gonna do throw me out of the league” energy and I love it 😂😂"

Fan Reaction

"Bro is definitely going to retire after this season 😂😂😂," one commented.

Here are other fan reactions on Instagram:

"Kevin is on a generational run with his posts😭😭😭," another commented.

"Rob gonna ask for a cut of the revenue on this one 🤣," another commented.

"Savage level trolling 🤣🤣🤣," another commented.

Fan Reactions

Kevin Love jokingly calls out LeBron James and his message to Luka Doncic

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are now teammates on the LA Lakers. Doncic was traded to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, who was sent to the Dallas Mavericks. Given that Doncic is still new in the team, James provided some words of wisdom in the Slovenian star's first game playing for the Purple and Gold.

"Luka, be your f***ing self. Don't fit in, fit the f**k out," James said in the team huddle.

James' former teammate Kevin Love saw the video and had to call out the King for his choice of words to Doncic. Back when LeBron went back to Cleveland to form a big three with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, James told Love to fit in the team's culture after saying that the big man would rather fit out. Due to the contradiction of James' sentiments, Love couldn't help but point it out on social media.

Kevin Love uploaded a screenshot of LeBron James telling Luka Doncic to fit out during the team huddle on Instagram. While some see it as a serious call-out, Love was messing around with his former teammate.

"Punching the air right now!!! 😢 Just my thoughts 💭 @kingjames #10yearslaterstillahater #LeHurtMyFeelings," Love wrote on his caption.

Kevin Love and LeBron James are still good friends to this day. They will occasionally banter with each other on social media.

