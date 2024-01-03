"Cus he a pedo": NBA fans turn in hilarious reactions to Jaylen Brown awkwardly staring down Josh Giddey

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics saw their six-game winning streak come to an end in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, defeated the Celtics (123-127) for their fifth straight win, coming just one game away from the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (23-9 to 24-8).

During the game, Jaylen Brown stared down Josh Giddey in an incident that attracted fans' attention, with many of them taking to social media to share their thoughts on why the All-Star guard made that move.







Jaylen Brown praises team structure for Boston Celtics' stellar start

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are on track to set a new record. They need just a couple more victories to break the record for home wins in a row at the start of the season. They are 16-0 at TD Garden and the record is 17-0, which was set 67 years ago (1957).

At the same time, the Celtics have won 26 of their first 33 games and lead the way in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA.

For his part, Brown was recently asked about the franchise's early success and praised the team's structure and the great job the entire organization has done so far.

"One, we’re experienced, another year of experience makes a difference. Two, I think the way our team is constructed, it makes things simple with the addition of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, so that’s credit to us players, I think we’ve improved," Jaylen Brown said, via Yahoo Sports.

"I think credit to the front office for constructing a team that fits together, and then credit to the coaching staff for making sure that we know where we’re supposed to be, making sure we see where the reads are supposed to be made and making the game real clear for us," he added.

After two straight Eastern Conference Finals appearances (2022, 2023) and a trip to the NBA Finals in 2022, the Celtics aim at nothing but the championship this season. If healthy, they are expected to be frontrunners for a deep playoff run for a third year in a row.

For his part, Jaylen Brown has been playing great basketball since the start of the season with averages of 22.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 3.6 apg, on 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.