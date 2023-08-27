LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has been known to break out a dance move every now and then. A recent video featuring the NBA superstar evoked particularly hilarious reactions from NBA fans on Twitter.

James has made a name for himself as one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen, and the superstar hasn't shied away from revealing his funny side.

Several teammates have recalled that James often has a rather childlike disposition. This has been viewed as a largely positive quality. James' appearances on TV shows such as SNL to perform skits such as "Solid Gold" have also been a solid representation of his dancing skills.

While videos of James dancing have become less frequent as time has gone on, the videos haven't gotten any funnier. With the offseason in full swing, a recent video of James enjoying his time off surfaced on Twitter.

Needless to say, fans didn't hesitate before sharing their reactions to the video.

"Damn Bron got them Megan knees"

The tweet is a reference to the famous American artist Megan Thee Stallion, who is known for dancing. "Megan knees" in particular was a reference to a rather popular challenge on TikTok some time ago.

Apart from this, fans also shared some other funny reactions:

LeBron's offseason preparation seems to be in full swing. His teammate Austin Reaves is aiming to shine at the FIBA World Cup 2023. With the Lakers looking to make a solid showing next season, we look forward to seeing more from the players.

LeBron James enters his 21st season

LeBron James made history in his 20th season by surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's All-Time Scoring Leader. While he has done more than enough to secure his legacy, it seems that James still has more in the tank.

LeBron James announced his decision to return for another season at the 2023 ESPY's. Considering that there were rumors floating around regarding his retirement, the superstar certainly dispelled these rumors in a rather grand manner.

James' return will be a positive sign for the LA Lakers, who are attempting to make another run at the title. With some key pieces returning to the lineup and some great new additions to go with it, LeBron and the Lakers will definitely be a team to look out for come October.

