NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 season start/sit guide for Jan. 28, 2024

The NBA has slated only five games on Jan. 28 making NBA Fantasy owners monitor just 10 teams for this date. Some teams are playing back-to-back matchups, while others are still nursing short-term injuries.

This article explores key NBA Fantasy players and their participation status for Jan. 27. It will also explore if they will be suiting up and would be able to help your NBA Fantasy team.

NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide (Jan. 27)

Guards to start/sit:

Bradley Beal - Sit

During the Indiana Pacers game, Bradley Beal injured his nose, but was able to produce 12 points but committed six turnovers. This is quite tricky as the Suns are careful with Beal, and want him to be preserved for the playoffs.

However, with the recent performance, it is safe to say that sitting him on your NBA Fantasy team a day after the injury is a wise choice.

Jalen Suggs - Sit

Jalen Suggs left the previous game with an knee injury and just logged in four minutes of playing time. This wasn't enough for him to be significant in the game and with Gary Harris out, the depth for Magic guards is quite short. Still, it is a risk to put him in, and sitting him should be good for your NBA Fantasy team.

Scoot Henderson - Sit

Scoot Henderson was poised to replace Damian Lillard as the new franchise point guard, but that hasn't panned out. Even if the Trail Blazers activate him, he doesn't hold that much value unless you are in a deep league. Sitting him won't hurt much.

Anfernee Simons - Start

Coming from a 40-point performance, Anfernee Simons is put on the injured list due to a rib injury. He should have that momentum from their last game and he should be good to go against Chicago. Though he is still a game-time decision, missing his production in case you decide to sit him might give you some guilt.

Forwards to start/sit:

Jerami Grant - Start

Limited to just 10 minutes during their most recent game, Jerami Grant is in the Trail Blazers IR due to a back injury. With not many options at the forward position, Grant, whether he plays or not, is worth starting.

Centers to start/sit:

Jusuf Nurkic - Sit

This has been one of the healthiest seasons for Jusuf Nurkic as he only missed two games. This was the only time he was put on the IR due to an injury, with the two other games being due to personal matters.

Starting Nurkic is a much safer bet as compared to Beal playing for the Suns against the Magic as they need him to man the paint against Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze.

