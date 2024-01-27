NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide for Jan. 27, 2024

The NBA has scheduled ten games for Jan. 27. This means it is going to be a busy day for NBA Fantasy owners monitoring their teams in hopes to win their respective leagues by the season's end.

As the NBA Fantasy Leagues reach the midpoint of the 2023-24 season, team owners are strategically evaluating tactics to secure victories, whether in head-to-head (H2H) matchups or roto formats, as the season progresses towards its conclusion.

This article examines important NBA Fantasy players and whether they will be playing on Jan. 27.

NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide (Jan. 27)

Guards to start/sit:

Cade Cunningham - Start

The positive aspect amid the Detroit Pistons' losing streak is witnessing the desired performance from Cade Cunningham. Though a recent injury is deemed day-to-day, the Pistons should consider bringing back 'Motor-Cade', against a winnable game against the Wizards.

Kyrie Irving - Sit

The Dallas Mavericks still have Kyrie Irving on the IR, but the possibility of him playing remains bleak. Despite frequently being listed as 'questionable,' unless there's a shift to a 'probable' status, there's skepticism about the team allowing him to play.

Forwards to start/sit:

LeBron James - Start

The Lakers cannot afford to keep LeBron James sidelined for an extended period. It would be disheartening for fans if they miss the chance to see him in action against the Warriors. It's anticipated that he will play, and NBA Fantasy owners are advised to start him in their lineups.

Kristaps Porzingis - Start

After participating in the recent Celtics game, the team is evidently exercising caution with Kristaps Porzingis, once again labeling him as doubtful. Considering the upcoming challenge against the star-studded LA Clippers, we believe it might be a prudent decision to take a cautious approach with KP at this moment, considering the Celtics' need for his contribution.

Zion Williamson - Start

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Williamson has consistently avoided missing games. Despite sitting out the game against the OKC Thunder, there is optimism that he will make a return and participate in the upcoming matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Centers to start/sit:

Nikola Jokic - Start

The defending champions are about to face the Philadelphia 76ers again, and placed Nikola Jokic as 'probable' to play. Like LeBron James, this is a must-not-miss game for Jokic as fans are expecting him to go against Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid - Start

Similar to Nikola Jokic, Embiid should be suiting up in this center rivalry matchup against Nikola Jokic. Besides, you don't want to miss another 70-point outbreak from the Cameroonian center.

Anthony Davis - Start

It's expected that the Lakers place LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the IR after every game. The team is taking precautionary measures with their two stars, and there's a high chance that they will play, especially in the upcoming matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

