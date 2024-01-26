NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide for January 26, 2024

On January 26, the NBA has scheduled a total of eight games, keeping NBA Fantasy owners occupied as 16 out of the 30 NBA teams take the court on Thursday night.

At the midpoint of the 2023–24 NBA season, this period becomes pivotal for NBA Fantasy teams as they strive to secure playoff spots in head-to-head (H2H) leagues or make significant advances in their roto leagues.

In this article, we explore key NBA Fantasy players who are in the bubble if they are going to play or not.

NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide (Jan. 26)

Guards to start/sit

Kyrie Irving - Sit

After playing ten consecutive games, Kyrie Irving was out against the Phoenix Suns due to a thumb injury. He is marked as 'questionable' in the Mavs IR but expect the team to be more cautious in fielding him.

The Mavs are to face a depleted Atlanta Hawks and his services may not be needed as the team is strong enough to win this game on the road.

Bogdan Bogdanovic - Start

The last time Bogdan Bogdanovic sat a game was way back on December 18 against the Detroit Pistons.

The team has a lot of players on their injury list and his presence is important for the team to keep pace with the Dallas Mavericks. Bogdanovic should get a start especially if the Hawks decide not to play Trae Young.

Tyrese Haliburton - Sit

After playing against the Portland Trail Blazers, Tyrese Haliburton is back on the Paacers IR because of his hamstring.

The Pacers have been treating Haliburton's injury with extreme precaution but they may be saving him for a marquee matchup like the Phoenix Suns. If your league does not count DNPs, put him in. If not, Aaron Nembhard will give their NBA Fantasy owners a temporary push in stats.

Forwards to start/sit

Jabari Smith Jr. - Sit

The Houston Rockets IR has Jabari Smith Jr. as 'probable' against the Charlotte Hornets after missing two consecutive games due to an ankle injury. With or without Smith, the Rockets have enough to get a win over the Hornets. Sitting him on your NBA Fantasy team will be the safer choice to make.

Paul George - Start

PG13 is placed on the Clippers IR due to a groin injury but he is marked as 'probable' to play. Paul George has played in the recent game against the Lakers and he should be able to play in this game as well against the Toronto Raptors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Start

After missing a game against Cleveland on January 17, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been placed on the team's IR just for precaution in the last three games.

The 'Greek Freak' has played in the Bucks last three games and he should get the nod again to play in this upcoming matchup with the Cavaliers.

Centers to start/sit

Clint Capela - Start

The Hawks center has been placed on their IR because of a calf injury but he played in their last match against the Warriors.

The team is slipping fast, as they lost three straight and we are inclined that the Hawks will field Clint Capela in this upcoming game with the Mavericks.

