NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 season start/sit guide for Jan. 29 ft. Joel Embiid

With a huge 12-game slate featuring 24 NBA teams scheduled for Monday, it will be a busy day for NBA Fantasy team owners. Some franchises are coming from back-to-back but can't afford any more losses, while others would need to rest their key players even more.

This article focuses on NBA Fantasy players and their status for Jan. 29 if they will be performing as expected for their NBA Fantasy owners.

NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide (Jan. 29)

Guards to start/sit:

LaMelo Ball - Start

Not playing in the last game, the Hornets are trying to manage the injury of LaMelo Ball, and he should be available against the Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell - Start

Marked as probable by the Cavs medical staff but played in the last game, Donovan Mitchell should play through and be available in this upcoming matchup with the Clippers.

Ben Simmons - Sit

Even if he plays, don't assume Simmons will bring back his numbers with the Sixers and help your NBA Fantasy team.

Kyrie Irving - Sit

It is quite hard to predict when Kyrie Irving will be playing, but with the trend going, he should be preserved by the Mavs medical staff as much as possible.

Forwards to start/sit:

LeBron James - Start

Having played in the last game and making a winning free throw, LBJ has always been on the IR every game. The Lakers should play him in tonight's matchup with the Rockets, and he should start in your NBA Fantasy team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Start

With a name like the "Greek Freak," Giannis Antetokounmpo should play through any pain he is undergoing right now and try to prove something against the defending champions Nuggets.

Centers to start/sit:

Kristaps Porzingis - Sit

The injury history hurts a lot, and the Celtics are doing well without him. Of course, the Celtics are better with KP playing, but he shouldn't be activated against the Pelicans.

Jusuf Nurkic - Sit

Not playing the last game indicates that the injury of Nurkic may take more time. The Suns have their big three enough to carry through the upcoming matchups, and they will let Nurkic get 100% healthy before starting again.

Anthony Davis - Start

Just like LBJ, Anthony Davis has been on the Lakers' IR every other game, as the team would like to be cautious with its franchise player and get him healthy when the playoffs start.

Joel Embiid - Sit

There is no clear indication if he will play, but if your fantasy league does not count DNPs, he is worth the start. But for now, Embiid's situation is tricky.

