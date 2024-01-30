NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 season start/sit guide for Jan. 30 ft. Anthony Davis

NBA Fantasy basketball has become exciting as the 2023-24 season is beyond the midpoint stage and heading to the final stretch in a few weeks. There are five games on Jan. 30, including top NBA Fantasy players like Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid and Dejounte Murray, who are in the bubble about whether they will play.

This article explores whether starting or sitting with these top NBA Fantasy players would be good for your team.

NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide (Jan. 30)

Guards to sit/start

Dejounte Murray - Sit

Missing his first game of the 2023-24 season, Dejounte Murray was sidelined on Jan. 28 due to a hamstring injury. While he is currently listed as questionable for the matchup against the LA Lakers, opting to keep him on the sidelines would be advisable unless his status is upgraded to probable. Against the Toronto Raptors, Bogdan Bogdanovic assumed the starting role in his absence.

Immanuel Quickley - Sit

Since being diagnosed with a quad injury on Jan. 25, Immanuel Quickley has missed two games against the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks. His status now is doubtful, and when in doubt ... don't. Dennis Schroeder is back on the starting lineup with Quickley out and can be a temporary fix for your NBA Fantasy team.

Tyrese Maxey - Sit

An ankle injury kept Tyrese Maxey from playing the last two games for the Sixers against the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers. His status against the Golden State Warriors is still doubtful, and sitting him will be a safe bet. Pat Beverley has been playing in his place and can temporarily be a serviceable option in your NBA Fantasy team.

Forwards to sit/start

LeBron James - Start

LeBron James has been grappling with ankle problems over the last month, leading the Lakers to place him on the injured reserve for each game. Despite the upcoming game against the Hawks being part of a back-to-back, it marks the first time in a while that LBJ has not been on the IR since the ankle problems. Stay tuned and relish the opportunity to watch him in action.

Centers to sit/start

Anthony Davis - Start

On back-to-back games, the LA Lakers don't have Anthony Davis on the IR along with LeBron James. The team needs to get some wins, and Davis' availability is important to keep it afloat and not sink to .500. AD is healthy and ready to play for your NBA Fantasy team.

Kristaps Porzingis - Sit

Having been absent in four of the last seven games, including the two most recent matchups, Kristaps Porzingis has lived up to his reputation as an injury-prone center. Fielding him comes with considerable risk, especially considering the Boston Celtics' continued success in his absence.

It might be tough for NBA Fantasy owners to bench him, but relying on the team's medical professionals could be a prudent choice.

Joel Embiid - Sit

Still marked as questionable with a knee injury, the reigning MVP missed his second consecutive game. With only a few DNPs left until Joel Embiid can be disqualified for any NBA award, playing him is still risky, especially against the run-and-gun Warriors. Sitting him is hard but is beneficial for the Sixers' future.

