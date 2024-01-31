NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 season start/sit guide for Jan 31 ft. Nikola Jokic

NBA Fantasy basketball enthusiasts are gearing up for a robust 10-game schedule set by the league on January 31, marking the final day of the month.

Some key fantasy players are currently labeled as doubtful, questionable, or probable, prompting a closer examination to determine their suitability for starting on that day.

This article delves into the potential outcomes by analyzing trends and patterns associated with each NBA fantasy player slated for January 31, aiming to provide valuable insights for gaining an advantage in your respective leagues.

NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide (Jan. 31)

LaMelo Ball - Sit

The second straight missed game but the Hornets put LaMelo Ball as 'doubtful' against the Chicago Bulls. It is shaky to start Ball, but if you are desperate to get up in the standings, go ahead. But the safer thing to do is to sit him on your NBA Fantasy team.

Cade Cunningham - Start

Despite the absence of Cade Cunningham, the Detroit Pistons picked up their sixth win of the season against the OKC Thunder.

In a road game against the Cavs, he should get to play. Starting 'Motor-Cade' should be a good thing to do right now for your NBA Fantasy team.

Darius Garland - Sit

Marked as 'probable' by the Cavs, there is an inclination that Darius Garland will be activated soon.

We don't see it happening against the Pistons, as the team is enough to win over their opponents and it will still be a good time to give Garland extra time to heal. He should not play and should be sat by his NBA Fantasy team owners.

Luka Doncic - Start

After a 45-point performance, the Mavs have Luka Doncic on the IR. This is just a precaution and the Slovenian basketball star should be able to play against the streaking Minnesota Timberwolves in their upcoming game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Start

Hosting the Denver Nuggets, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was able to play in the last OKC game and he should be able to play in this one.

Marked as 'questionable' by the team, like Doncic, this is just precaution with the amount of effort he has put in scoring 37 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds in their last game.

Keldon Johnson - Sit

Serviceable when healthy, Keldon Johnson is upgraded to 'questionable' in the recent Spurs IR. Unless he suits up, sitting him is the best thing to do, as the Spurs are known to be very careful in fielding their players.

Ben Simmons - Sit

After missing 38 games, Ben Simmons was able to play against the Utah Jazz, providing good numbers similar to his Sixers days.

Even if it was just 18 minutes, the minute restriction is a red flag to NBA Fantasy owners. Wait until he reaches 25 minutes before starting him. Unless you are in a deep league, it is already fine to start Simmons, but approach with caution.

Nikola Jokic - Start

Set to visit the OKC Thunder, Nikola Jokic has been in the Nuggets IR but the Serbian center is known to play through and provide near triple-double numbers. Whether probable, questionable, or doubtful, it is always a good risk to start Jokic on your NBA Fantasy team.

