NBA finalizing media rights deal with NBC, ESPN and $1.91 trillion worth company as TNT talks breakdown: Report

According to reports, a new NBA media rights deal is in the process of being finalized. Amid widespread speculation about the future of Inside the NBA, Sports Business Journal has indicated that the league is finalizing a new media rights deal with NBC, ESPN and Amazon that would effectively end TNTs hit show Inside the NBA.

The group of Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny 'The Jet' Smith and Ernie Johnson have long been a broadcasting staple at TNT for over ten years. From the sounds of things, though, based on the latest news, their time together could be coming to an end.

According to the aforementioned report, it's only a matter of time before a deal is reached. Of course, Warner-Brothers Discovery, TNT's parent channel, will have the chance to match the offer, which would reportedly cost them upwards of $2.6 billion.

With the network in a financial bind, the latest news doesn't bode well for the network or the hit show. While the two sides had been in negotiations, it now appears as though talks between the league and Warner-Brothers Discovery have come to a screeching halt.

At the same time, ESPN is now poised to pay $2.8 million to secure an NBA media rights deal, with Amazon also in the mix with a reported $1.8 billion deal of their own.

What the new NBA media rights deal means for Inside the NBA

Of course, as previously mentioned, the latest news doesn't bode well for the longtime broadcasting group.

Over the past few weeks, there has been quite a bit of concern among fans that the show could be entering its final season if the new media rights deal doesn't include TNT.

As Charles Barkley indicated recently, the biggest hurdle to keeping the show on air show would be be Ernie Johnson's contract with TNT.

The Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame member is still under contract with TNT, and unless the network works out another deal that allows Johnson to be loaned out, the show would end after the 2024-25 season.

Of course, some have theorized that Amazon, a company with money to spend, could shell out money to TNT to get the network to loan out Johnson.

The network has worked out deals before that allow on-air personalities to work with other networks in the past, and many are hoping that it will be the case for Johnson.

Whether this is a realistic possibility or simply optimistic thinking, only time will tell.